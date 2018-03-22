Last-start winners in good order

It will be their toughest assignments to date.

But two last-start winners looked gung-ho enough on the training track yesterday morning to suggest they're ready to turn on the style in their respective assignments tomorrow.

We're talking about Autumn Rush and Hyde Park.

On a morning when there was little action - and no fast gallops to get the adrenaline pumping - Autumn Rush and Hyde Park were presented in good order when cantering down the Poly.

Trained by Steven Burridge, Autumn Rush - with a career-high rating of 81 - will be racing in Kranji Stakes B company in Friday's Race 6.

Last time out, when racing off a rating of 74, he beat the likes of Mokastar, Yulong Fast Steed and Filibuster in a competitive Class 3 sprint over the 1,000m.

Ridden by Simon Kok, who was in the saddle for yesterday's winding-up work, Autumn Rush came with a blistering run 150m out to break the hearts of those who had backed Mokastar - the $34 second pick.

A roughie in the field, Autumn Rush drew away to win by almost a length.

It was his fourth win from 11 starts and his second victory in the current season.

His first win was as a 48-rater in an Initiation last January. Two more wins in March last year and again in January sent him up to 74 and that last-start win put him into the 80s.

As for Hyde Park, I dare say we have yet to see him at his best.

Owned by St George Stable, staunch supporters of Singapore racing, Hyde Park began his racing in April last year.

He then took a break and only resumed almost a year later with a victory in an Open Maiden earlier this month.

Up against some precocious youngsters, he claimed the lead soon after the start, guarded it jealously and romped home to beat $11 favourite Elena Of Avalor by four lengths.

That was over the 1,000m on the Poly. Tomorrow, in Race 3, Hyde Park goes over 1,200m on grass.

It's a tough field with the likes of Zac Kasa, Boy Wonder, Loving You and Lord O'Reilly all flexing their muscles.

Still, we reckon Hyde Park won't be cowed into submission. So, be sure to include him in those novelty bets. He will be right in the mix at the business end of things.