Laxon-Munro combo can win with Panache

Panache has the best timing in tomorrow’s Race 4.

Although the field seems to have a fair bit of form, with three last-start winners and five last-start runners-up in it, PANACHE gets my vote of confidence.

What makes me throw my lot on the Laurie Laxon-trained four-year-old is his second placing last time out on Feb 17. It was full of merit and the run was after a nine-and-a-half-month break, which he probably needed it.

Ridden by jockey Alan Munro, Panache sat in the box-seat third and, when it came to crunch time, he found Moritz Eclipse hard to hard down.

It was no disgrace, as the winner clocked below 1min 10sec for the 1,200m (1:09.78) and Panache went down by just half a length.

That run should have benefited the bay Australian-bred gelding and the one-time all-the-way winner over the Polytrack 1,600m should tower over them all in tomorrow's Race 4, the Kranji Stakes D-2 event over 1,200m on the long course.

Last-start dead-heat winner Morales also resumed from a break last start on March 5 - albeit a shorter one - and he should pose the biggest threat to Panache.

Carrying 59kg, he clocked 1:10.60 for the 1,200m trip in Class 5. He is now on 56.5kg for the rise in class and jockey Michael Rodd will take over the reins from local rider A'Isisuhairi Kasim.

To add value to the tierce, throw in Silent Arrow, who is due for a win again.

The last-start runner-up worked very well with leading jockey Vlad Duric astride on Wednesday morning.

For those looking for a win-and-place value bet, Silent Arrow is the best for the day.