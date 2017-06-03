Le Grange's runners show form

Five of trainer Ricardo Le Grange's runners for tomorrow showed up and worked well at kranji yesterday morning.

The south African entered a big team for tomorrow, 16 entries in total spread over eight races.

He has four runners in the $500,000 Queen Elizabeth II cup in race 9.

GALLOPS BY HORSES RUNNING TOMORROW

RACE 1: Zac Ace * (N Juglall) 43.2.

RACE 6: Kirks Ryker * (B Vorster) 40.8. Winning Cause * (Vorster) 41.6.

RACE 10: Blue Danube 37.6.

RACE 11: Saraab * (N Juglall) 41.5.