Leadman and Queen Forever are in with winning chances

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(1) LEADMAN ran out of puff very late in his local debut, suggesting that he may have just been in need of the outing. Fitter now, he looks the one to beat.

(3) SYNERGY is clearly better than what he showed on the Polytrack last time out and could race well fresh with the short break.

(2) WISH TO LAND makes his local debut and could prefer further than this 1,400m but is not out of it.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

A small field but does look very competitive.

(2) GIMME THE STARS was not disgraced last time out when only five lengths behind Nebula and should be effective over the 1,400m.

(4) CHINA EXPRESS is at his best at this centre and is likely to run very well.

(3) MIRACLE BUREAU is decent enough when in the mood and is not out of it.

(5) IMPERIAL GUARD and (6) RAHVAR are in fine form and can place.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

A tough race and a large spread of runners is advised for the exotics.

(3) RAINBOW SKINK is not reliable but did well last time out on the Polytrack, so must have a winning chance.

(1) LADY DIDDEO won on her local debut which was over this course and distance, and has to be included.

(6) BUTTERFLY SPIRIT has not been beaten far in her last three runs, so could finish in the money.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

A competitive race.

(1) QUEENS CHAPEL makes her local debut and has a winning chance.

(4) EXCLUSIVITY is improving and could be even better on the turf.

(11) SILVER GOBLET looked much improved when third in her latest start.

(5) GODDESS AURELIA disappointed last time out but should improve on that.

(12) WHAT A PLAYER has a chance.

(3) EVANGELINE could be regaining form and could pop up at a price.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

Another competitive race.

Stable companions (1) RAZED IN BLACK and (2) IT IS WRITTEN are capable of running well if at their best.

(3) MASTER 'N COMMANDER tired badly late last time out, so could prefer this shorter distance.

(4) ETERNAL JET is in good heart and will prefer this distance to his latest start.

(5) ROAD TOINDY and (7) INVITING LILY are not out of it.

Respect (8) STORY OF MY LIFE.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) OFF THE BIT bounced back to winning form last time out, so cannot be dismissed easily.

(2) COYOTE CREEK is returning from a short break and is at his very best over this course and distance.

(7) CAPE REBEL made a nice winning start in his new yard and did it comfortably from start to finish, so must be given the utmost respect.

(8) TRULY was narrowly beaten last time out.

(9) PAPER TOWN can win.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(1) QUEEN FOREVER showed very good form as a two-year-old by winning twice in her three starts. More is expected from her this season and she can win this if fit.

(2) LEIA ORGANA has not run on a turf course in a while but could earn another stake cheque.

(6) JUNGLE FAIRY was an impressive debut winner and has a chance returning from a break.