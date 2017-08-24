Lee Freedman to train here

Legendary Australian racehorse trainer Lee Freedman is among three horsemen who had their applications for training licences approved by the Malayan Racing Association (MRA).

The other two are former Kranji trainer Brian Dean and New Zealander Stephen Crutchley.

They have until Feb 21, 2018 to secure stabling facilities.

Meanwhile, popular Kranji jockey Danny Beasley has been granted a Stable Supervisor's licence.

He will be with trainer Daniel Meagher's stable at Kranji.