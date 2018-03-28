Left Hook can deliver knockout blow

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(4) MY BOI CALOI found no support on debut but ran on smartly to get close behind the winner. He will know more about it now.

(7) ROCKY PATH ran below earlier form the last two outings.

(2) CARBON ATOM and (3) MR FLOOD are the two newcomers to watch. It's best to monitor their betting.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(2) AWAYINTHEWOODS wasn't disgraced behind two promising fillies on debut. She was well clear of the other runners and will come on heaps.

(15) QUEEN OF THE DANCE and (7) FARARANGA could get into the money.

(9) HEAVEN'S REWARD and (12) JOSIE are the newcomers to watch.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) TORTOLA is only having her third outing and has scope for improvement.

(7) FLAMING HOT has her problems but, if sound, should be in the shake-up.

(2) REGAL GIRL is running close-up and should again be thereabouts.

(3) WORDS, (4) ONE DOLLAR MASSAGE, (5) OUR BISCUIT and (6) SING AND DANCE, as well as debutante (15) EMILY HOBHOUSE, could make the frame.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) LEFT HOOK has improved with every run and could deliver a knockout blow.

(20) VIBURNUM was a little underdone on debut and will come on heaps.

(19) NUNTIUS ORATORION and (4) MR CUDDLES have plenty of scope for improvement.

(5) FINDING TROY, (2) BLENDERHEAD and (6) ROCKSTAR CHILD could take home money. Watch the newcomers.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(8) GHOST TOWN did well on debut when not fancied and won impressively in his next start. He looks to have plenty more to come.

(12) ZERODARKTHIRTY hasn't been far back behind the winners and could have his consistency rewarded.

(5) BLAZING WINTER is capable and could chalk up a fifth victory.

(4) BOLD VIKING shouldn't be far off and, with (10) STREET FLYER as well as stablemates (13) COLLABRO and (7) POLAR ICE, could feature at the finish.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

Many runners compete against each other before this.

(2) BELIEVE ME is on the up and trounced the colts when opening her account. She has to be respected.

(10) SAMMI MOOSA is holding form and, if he takes his place, could win.

(4) BECKONING will form a strong back-up.

(5) CARIBBEAN QUEEN enjoys this venue.

(6) SILVER DUCHESS could follow up.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(5) SIRTAIN has come well with blinkers and looking to complete a hat-trick.

(7) AIRTAXI was beaten by Sirtain by just over a length and the 1kg difference should bring them closer.

(11) TRIPOD is still maturing and could get into the picture.

(4) BAAHIR is honest and should give another decent showing.

(6) COPPER JAY, (2) MAGIC, (3) BATTLE CREEK, (8) HE'S GREAT, (9) ALPINE GLACIER, (10) LITTLE MAGICIAN and (12) MANX PARK could win.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(1) SOME SONG and (3) FRAGRANT MISS stand out in this race. Some Song needed her last run and should be ready to shine. Fragrant Miss drops in distance. She will be catching up late and should contest the finish.

(2) KICK BUTT and (5) RHYME OR REASON should prefer further but both could make up the trifecta and quartet.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(1) ALPHAMIKEFOXTROT finished just in front of filly (19) PICTURE ME and (3) TORPEDO OFFICER in the Helios victory. In a full field luck in running could determine the winner.

(4) CAPTAIN'S ALPHA has scope for improvement.

(2) CAPE WILDCAT can improve more.

(10) GLACUS sports blinkers now and, with a 4kg claim, could get into the money.

(12) PACHACUTI, (6) KING OF THE BAY and (9) THE MARS MAN could earn.