Lesser lights brighten up Sunday racing

Apprentice jockey P Dellorto steering The Golden Goat (No. 2) to victory in Race 4 and jockey TH Koh winning atop Super Ball (above) in the next race.

Apprentice jockey P Dellorto steering The Golden Goat (No. 2, above) to victory in Race 4 and jockey TH Koh winning atop Super Ball in the next race.

After being winless for almost two years and surviving a nasty racing accident, battling apprentice jockey Pregasam Dellorto found his way back to the winner's enclosure when he steered home THE GOLDEN GOAT to a smart victory in Race 4 at Kranji yesterday.

And as he trotted back for the photo-taking formalities, it was not hard to tell who was the happiest man at Kranji.

Dellorto, 30, was grinning from ear to ear and he carried that to the interview stage where he said: "This is excellent. I am so happy. My last winner was in 2015 and since then I have been working hard.

"So thank you to my trainer, James Peters who gave me the mount."

Peters was also a happy man. Who wouldn't be? He had saddled LIM'S STARDOM to win the opening event and, even before the halfway stage of the programme, he had his double.

"I'm really pleased with Dellorto's ride," said the trainer. "He rode the horse well. The Golden Goat can pull very hard and he had a wide barrier to contend with."

Yes, full marks to the jockey. Anticipating the jump and hitting the front after 50m, Dellorto eased his mount off the pace and was never flustered when Six Empire went hell for leather early in the race.

Instead, he kept The Golden Goat wide and out of trouble. On straightening, and with Six Empire about to be sacrificed at the altar of pacemaking, Dellorto peeled his mount six-wide, pressed the button and The Golden Goat did the rest.

The chestnut had opened his Kranji account at his eighth attempt and full marks to Dellorto for a great ride. The Golden Goat, whos started favourite, paid $15 for the win.

$132 PAYOUT

One race later, another battler - TH Koh - saluted on the Tan Hor Koon-trained roughie SUPER BALL.

Neglected in the betting in a race which boasted the likes of Safeer, Mokastar, Soonbaby and Southern Spur - among others - he made nonsense of the formbook, charging to the front at the 150m mark to beat Mokastar by almost two lengths.

A five-year-old chestnut, who was having his 13th start without winning, Super Ball paid a juicy $132 for the win and $28 for the place.