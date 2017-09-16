Leticia caps a good night with a handsome double

Silent Prince "beats" Majulah (No. 5) on the track. The three-year-old would go on to "lose" the race in the Steward's Room.

It doesn't happen often but when it does, it's always worth a headline. And last night at Kranji, Leticia Dragon, Singapore's only woman trainer, had a night to remember when she saddled a double with BELLUS WONDER (S John) in Race 1 and LORD OF CLOUD (Benny Woodworth) in Race 6.

It was a good training feat as seven-year-old Bellus Wonder had not greeted the judge in over two years. Then, flip the coin over and Lord Of Cloud was having his first start.

Still, both were nice winners and their showings should bolster Leticia's stock and her confidence.

While Bellus Wonder had good support and rewarded his backers with a nice $35 payout on the win tote, Lord Of Cloud was neglected in the betting and paid a hefty $93 for the win. It was a riding double for Woodworth who won the previous race on Crazy Dreams.

That aside, there was drama in the second race when jockey Barend Vorster, the rider of MAJULAH who was second past post, fired in an objection against the half-length "winner" Silent Prince. It was for interference over the concluding stages.

Television replays beamed to racegoers showed Silent Prince, ridden by apprentice H Syafiq, allowing his mount to shift outwards and bumping Majulah. The club's Racing Stewards didn't take long to have the objection upheld, giving Majulah a deserved victory.

It was Majulah's first win at his 12th start and it broke a luckless string of two seconds, two thirds and a fourth placing in his last six outings.

However, it didn't take long to bring back the smile on Shane Baertschiger, the trainer of Silent Prince. After losing that one in the Steward's Room, he produced DUTROW to beat hot favourite Sattar in Race 4.