Licences renewed

The Singapore Turf Club has renewed the licences of two apprentice jockeys, Zyrul Shahryszal bin Nor Azman and Krisna Kumar Thangamani.

The renewed licences take effect from Nov 1 and will run through Dec 31.

Zyrul, who is indentured to trainer Bruce Marsh, was a winner of 29 races in New Zealand where he honed his craft.

The Singaporean-born Zyrul, 29, has so far won one race from 25 rides at Kranji.

That was on Ming's Man, trained by his master, Marsh.

Krisna, who is indentured to trainer Ricardo Le Grange, was formerly with Kuala Lumpur trainer Richard Lines. While in Malaysia, he rode 23 winners.

Since moving to Kranji, Krishna has had two winners from 19 rides.

His winning mounts were Mighty Emperor and Perfect P, both trained by Le Grange.