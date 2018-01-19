Limerick Ridge should go one better in Race 4

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) ALFEO showed promise on debut when runner-up and can go one better this time. Trainer Alan Greeff has his juveniles in good form.

His rival, Gavin Smith, sends out (7) SPEED FLYER, who was not far behind Alfeo when they met, so should not be too far behind again.

There are a couple of first-timers to watch, namely (2) BHOWANI JUNCTION and (5) LITTLE DRUMMER BOY.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(2) SYNERGY is returning from a break but has run well, so could prove to be the pick of this weak field.

(6) SAN ROCHELLE can win.

(1) COUNT NU ran his best race last time out when touched off on the Polytrack. He has been inconsistent on the turf, though.

Trainer Tara Laing's two newcomers, (3) AFRICAN VICTORY and (5) THASHUNCA, can be considered.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(4) LOVE TALK is not well drawn but must have a winning chance in a field like this.

(5) THE GOWN could start improving and is one to consider.

(1) WAHI showed improvement last time out and could do even better this time.

(2) AIR BELLE is battling but might play a minor role.

(6) IMPERADORA has not shown much in her four starts but might place.

(7) GRIZABELL and (11) SEEKING WISDOM have their say.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(1) LIMERICK RIDGE was not disgraced when runner-up behind Snow Crystal. She is holding her form well enough and she could win in this weak field if repeating that level of form.

(2) ESPERA may have just needed her last start and should be fitter this time.

(3) MAMBA MANIA returns to the turf after a string of fair runs on the Polytrack and must be respected.

(4) MOCHA TO GO could place.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(4) TAMASHI has won her last two starts and is clearly improving, so must be given the utmost respect.

(7) LUCKY LULU and (8) IMPERIAL CHESTNUT won good races last time out and can win again.

(2) SANCTUARY is not well drawn but is in a race that she could prove to be competitive in.

(1) ALLEGORICAL is battling to regain some form.

(3) POLLY WOLLY DOODLE has ability but is making her local debut.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(1) CHIT CHAT, (2) CHRISTMAS CAROL and (3) EXCELLENT are capable of much better than their last runs would suggest and could earn some money.

(4) WIDOW'S LAMP is on the up and was full of running when winning her last two starts.

(5) ANOTHER NIGHT is consistent and could be involved at the finish.

(9) MINDS EYE is much improved in blinkers and has a winning chance.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(2) BAFFERT is clearly capable of much better than his last run would suggest and he does have a big chance in this field. This course and distance should suit.

(3) PAPER TOWN looked an improved horse last time out when trying blinkers for the first time and is weighted to run very well in this.

(1) SCRIBO ran a much-improved race last time out but, if the handicapper is right, he might struggle.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(1) FLYING ROCK is doing well for his trainer and could be the one they all want to beat.

(8) ESS EL KAY bounced back last time out and should run another good race.

(3) KINGSTON WARREN showed pace, then tired late last time out but is capable of better and could upset.

(5) BUCKINGHAMPSHIRE is in good form but has not won for some time.

(6) HARVEY SPECTOR was not disgraced when fourth last time out and could do even better in a race like this.