Lim's Casino worth the gamble

There were only two trials at Kranji yesterday morning with the race action slowing down because of the upcoming Singapore racing break, but there was no lack of excitement.

It was a pleasant surprise to see Lim's Casino lead all the way in the second trial and clock below one minute (59.66sec) for the Polytrack 1,000m.

Although he was ridden out in the straight -and yes, he responded beautifully - it could mean only one thing: the horse is in top form.

So, it'll be prudent to keep him in view for his next assignment.

The Steven Burridge-trained five-time winner has been rested since his fourth placing to Mighty Kenny in a 1,400m event on July 23.

Mighty Kenny finished a smack-up sixth in the $1.35 million Group 1 Dester Singapore Gold Cup last time out on Nov 12 and his impressive trial win on Tuesday would surely install him as one of the favourites in Sunday's Group 3 Colonial Chief Stakes over the Poly 1,700m.

Using that as a yardstick, Lim's Casino should be a good thing in a Class 4 race.

The first trial saw two newcomers showing off their ability.

Trainer Mohd Yusof's Colchester also led and easily held off Mr Clint, with newcomer Smart Racer finishing a nice third. He had apprentice CK Ng astride.

Colchester arrived from New Zealand with three wins and a third from five starts.

Smart Racer, also trained by Yusof, had eight starts in Australia for two wins and a placing.

Watch the pair develop.