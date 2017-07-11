Lim's Casino's lucky jackpot

Lim’s Casino romps home by close to three lengths at Kranji on Sunday.

Missing the boat is normally not a good thing, but for LIM'S CASINO, it meant hitting the jackpot all right.

The Casino Prince four-year-old was all booked to take the northbound-float to Malaysia last week but, for some reason, he could not get a spot.

Trainer Steven Burridge had to bring him back to his Kranji box, and the next thing he knew, he was leading him to the winner's box.

Making the most of an unscheduled situation, the Australian handler decided he might as well keep the previous four-time winner on his racing tucker, and spotted Sunday's $60,000 Hello Moscow Stakes, a Class 4 Division 2 race over 1,400m, as the ideal race to keep him earning his oats instead of loafing around in the transit lounge.

He was well inspired.

Lim's Casino romped home by just under three lengths, sending a resounding message connections might have erred in their decision to send him to "greener grass" across the Causeway.

But Burridge was still not sure if the all-the-way victory had saved the Lim's Stable-owned galloper his box at Kranji.

"He should have gone to Malaysia last week, but he missed the boat," said the Australian handler.

"I ran him today since he was still around, and he won a very good race. He's always been an honest horse.

"Whether he stays or goes after today, I'm not really sure. It's good to get a win out of him here for the owners anyway, especially today on Derby Day."

CREST OF A WAVE

Duric, who has been riding on the crest of a wave, was adding a third win for the weekend after a riding double on Friday, courtesy of Distinctive Darci and Macarthur, to stretch his lead on the jockey's log to 14 wins (51 versus Alan Munro's 37).

Unlike Lim's Casino, Duric has a better idea where he is laying his hat for a while.

"He's (Lim's Casino) an easy horse to ride. He sprang the gates quickly and, at the 600m, I knew I had the race in my keeping," said the Victorian jockey.

"Coming back to the 1,400m probably helped as well. I think the mile is a touch too far for him. I was just hoping he would keep running all the way - and he did."

Lim's Casino ($16) won by two-and-a-half lengths from Gold Crown (Michael Rodd), with Keepitup (Manoel Nunes) third, half-a-length away.

The winning time was 1min 22.64sec for the 1,400m trip on the short course.

With that fifth win from 26 starts, Lim's Casino has now taken his winnings past the $190,000 mark for Lim's Stable.