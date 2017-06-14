Lim's Cruiser has Patron's Bowl in his crosshairs

Lim’s Cruiser breezed over the 600m in 36.7sec on the training track yesterday.

The Patron's Bowl, a $500,000 race over the mile, is shaping up to be a cracker of a contest - going by the form of some of the runners on the training track yesterday morning.

Among them was LIM'S CRUISER who cemented his spot as the likely favourite on Sunday with a faultless workout.

Ridden by Danny Beasley, who took over steering duties on the multiple winner in March, Lim's Cruiser breezed over the 600m in 36.7sec. He will take some beating in the Bowl.

With his earnings from 10 starts inching towards the million-dollar mark, he should after Sunday easily claim admission to that elite club of millionaires equine stars.

A four-year-old by Casino Prince, Lim's Cruiser has already put six wins on the board and the mile shoudn't pose a problem.

Indeed, the most dominant win of his career was that five- and-a-half length walloping he handed the runner-up when winning a 1,600m race in August last year.

ABSOLUTE MIRACLE, one of two runners from champion trainer Alwin Tan's yard (the other being Infantry) in the Bowl, also impressed on the training track with an easy romp over the 600m in 39.2sec.

He had Englishman Alan Munro in the saddle.

THREE-TIME WINNER

A three-time winner from 13 starts, Absolute Miracle has been trying to hit the big time and a good showing in the Bowl could give him bragging rights.

His last win was in March and it was over the 1,400m.

This will be his first attempt at the mile but it should hold no fear as his come-from-behind style of running makes it an ideal trip.

Then there was KEEPITUP. He was partnered by Barend Vorster when running the 600m in 36.9sec.

On his ratings of 61 points, the Tivic Stable-owned runner does look to have his work cut out for him but the trip is right up his alley and that makes him an attractive roughie who could very well add meat to those exotic bets.

Outside of the feature race, the Open Benchmark 97 sprint over the flying 1,100m brings together a high-class group of runners. In that mix is GOOD NEWS from the Tan Hor Khoon yard. He looked in fine trim when running the 600m in 36.2sec. Benny Woodworth was on the reins.

The six-year-old has been a busy bloke at Kranji, having raced 45 times for 10 wins and nine seconds.

His last win was in a similar grade and, like always, he came with a well-timed run to beat Lincoln Road, The General and Nova Swiss - just to name a few - over the 1,100m.

He was never a factor at his last start some 12 days ago but his form has improved and he could give the others plenty to think about on Sunday.

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED FOR FRIDAY

Kranji Stakes C - 2,000M:

Magstock * (Rodd0 37.6. Dance In The Wind * (David) 36.9. Cheetah On Fire * (Powell) canter/35.2. Keep Spinning * canter/36.8. Certainly * 38.1. Lucky Stride * (Zuriman) canter/36.3. Mighty Emperor (Juglall) 35.7.

MONDAY: Kate's Keeper * 37.6.

Open Benchmark 67 - 1,200M:

Sun Mirage (Wong) 41.2. Jelly Bean (Syafiq) 37.7. Longhu * (Kellady) 37.7. Mystic Master * (John) 35.2. Seed Of Speed (Rodd) 37.9. Conilad * pace work.

Faithfully (Moon) 39.8. Host The Nation * (Woodworth) 37.6. Dragon Spirit/pace work. Duty First (Powell) 37.7. Ninetyseven Gold 44.2.

MONDAY: Justice Day 38.5. Anonymous/pace work. Himalaya Dragon 33.4.

Class 4 (1) - 1,000M:

Exceed Express barrier/35.6. Burn Notice (Aslam) 42.6. Fine Choice (Syed) 36.8. North Sky (Powell) 38.4. Thunder Cat (Beasley) 42.5. Special Rain 40.2.

MONDAY: Ninetysevenemperor 44.2. Stock Broker (Toh) 38.1. Amazing Man * 38.7.

Class 4 (2) - 1,000M:

Champagne Rein * (Duric) 38.3. Maidanz Beauty * (Boss) 39. Grey Falcon * (Chavez) 34.7. Fragrance Empire 36.5. On Electric Avenue (Kellady) 44.6. Perfect Commando (Koh) 42.5. Perfect DJ 35.3.

MONDAY: Sky Eleven * 41.4. Orchard Road 44/35.

Class 5 - 1,600M:

Prince Darci (Zawari) 36.7. Danger Zone canter/34.9. Neo's Classic (Duric) 38.8.

Ready To Rock 39.3. Dreamer Legend (Zuriman) canter/38.8. Holy Thomas (Azhar) 36.3. Sun Dance (Wong) canter/36.9.

MONDAY: Percius * (Amirul) 38.4.

Class 5 - 1,200M:

Miss Blanchett (Duric) canter/38.4. Pop Gems canter/36.7. Heavenly Hand (David) 36.1. Kubera's Chief 39.8. Space Oddity canter/37.5. Lucky Command (Wong) 36.5.

MONDAY: Hot Gold * 36.7. Superten 34.

Class 5 - 1,000M:

Castle Queen 37.8. Mastermind * (Woodworth) 37.2. Uncle Lucky (Munro) 39.2. Dragon Gold (John) 37.5. Cool Cat 35.7. Pretty Elusive (David) 41.5. Simpang (Wong) canter/37.8.

MONDAY: Arion 39.4.

Restricted Maiden - 1,200M:

Redoubt * (Duric) 35.5. Energizer 39.6. Saint Lincoln (Syafiq) 38.4. Why Not * (Woodworth) 34.5. Lion City Gold 38.1.

Elite Kingdom (David) 36.1. Golden States 40.5. Six Empire 36.1.

MONDAY: Country Boss * 35.3. Ettijah (Juglall) 36.6. Perfect Girl 38.3.

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED FOR SUNDAY

SG1 (4YO) - 1,600M:

Lim's Cruiser * (Beasley) 36.7. Absolute Miracle * (Munro) 39.2. Keepitup * (Vorster) 36.9. Open Benchmark 97 - 1,100M:

Raise No Doubt (Boss) gallop. Good News * (Woodworth) 36.2. The General * (Juglall) 35.6. Sun Pioneer (Wong) barrier/36.5.

Class 3 - 1,200M:

Darci Charmer * 36.1. Clarton Super * (Azhar) canter/37.2. Von Krumm (Boss) 37.8. Lim's Showcase * 39.9. My Brothers Keeper 37.6. Winning Man H(K A'Isisuhairi) 36.5.

MONDAY: Zedkaar 43/43.

Class 4 - 1,600M:

Murrayfield * (Duric) 36.7. Southern Dragon (Vorster) 35.6. Lim's Casino 36.6. Easter Mate 39.6. Gold Faith (Sam) canter/pace work. Kokoni * 39.3. Sir Reginald (Boss) 38.3. Roan Ranger (Shafiq) barrier/37.3.

Class 4 (1) - 1,200M:

The Wind 41.8. Best Wishes 34.8. Speedy Phoenix * (Duric) 36.2. Steel Cutter 37.9. Nova Spirit * (John) 38.1.

Muscular Captain (Beasley) canter/44.4.

Class 4 (2) - 1,200M:

Eclipse Splash * 38.3. Royal Diwan (Shafiq) barrier/35.5. White Coffee (Chavez) 35.2. Nova Ranger 36.1. Muscular Dragon (Beasley) 39.3.

MONDAY: Sing Roulette 42.5.

Class 4 - 1,100M:

Elite Diamond 36.1. Leadership 36.9. Mongolian Chief 37.1. Kranji Stakes D (1) - 1,400M: Arr Flair * (A'Isisuhairi) 39.1. MONDAY: High Council 43.6. Kranji Stakes D (2) - 1,400M:

Shoot Up High * (Juglall) 36.6. Phidias (Wong) barrier/36.2. Silver Spoon (Sam) barrier/35.7. Scorpio * (WS Chan) 37.40. Powerful As Wind 36.4.

MONDAY: Brother Wind 38.2. Initiation - 1,200M:

Bring Me Joy * (Moon) 34.8. King Stead 37.2. Miracle Wei Wei (Beasley) 38.4. Ace Harbour 40.5. Only Win (Wong) barrier/36.9. Raptor * (Vorster) 35.8.