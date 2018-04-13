Lim's Cruiser wins his second trial at Kranji

Reigning Lion City Cup winner Lim's Cruiser storms home in the straight to pass his blinlkers-pacifiers test with flying colours at Kranji yesterday morning.

Lim's Cruiser again caught the eye at the Kranji trials yesterday morning, which augurs well for his defence in the Group 1 Lion City Cup on May 26.

Ridden by jockey Glen Boss, the Stephen Gray-trained five-year-old moved up from midfield to power home in the straight to clock 1min 00.97sec, the fastest time of the five trials conducted over the Polytrack 1,200m. On March 26, Lim's Cruiser also won his trial impressively.

The gelding has not raced his his third in the Group 1 Raffles Cup over 1,800m on Oct 22 last year and the rest seems to have done him a world of good.

TRIAL 1 (TEST)

1 Lim's Cruiser (G Boss) blinkers-pacifiers *

2 Hooga Net (R Curatolo) blinkers-pacifiers

3 Racer King (M Ewe) 1,000m/vet

4 Black Jade (C Grylls) starting stall/vet

5 Excalibur, blinkers

6 Heracross (S Noh) 1,000m/vet

7 New Sensation (M Kellady) starting stall

8 Relic Warrior (TH Koh) blinkers

Margins and time: 6 1/2, 1/2, 1/2, 3/4, 2, 4, 8 (1min 00.97sec)

TRIAL 2 (PRACTICE)

1 Nova Swiss (O Placais) *

2 Iron Man (B Vorster) *

3 Magic City *

4 Absolute Miracle (T See)

5 Dicton (M Rodd)

6 Easter Mate (Boss)

Margins and time: 3/4, hd, 7 1/2, 3/4, 4 3/4 (1:01.34)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Tesoro Privado (N Juglall) *

2 King Louis (Vorster) *

3 Captain Jamie (A Munro) *

4 Effortless (Kellady)

5 Satellite Winner (Grylls)

6 Dusseldorf (CC Wong)

7 Magnificent Gold (Rodd)

8 Basilisk (Placais)

Margins and time: 1 3/4, nk, 1/2, ns, 3/4, 3/4, 1 (1:01.19)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Super Tycoon (Vorster) *

2 Buenos Aires (Grylls) *

3 Majestic Empress (Juglall)

4 Infantry Eclipse (WH Kok)

5 Ladrone (Kellady)

6 Kranji Gold (Rodd)

7 Soonbaby (I Saifudin)

Margins and time: 2 1/2, 1, 3, 1/2, 1 1/2, 1/2 (1:01.69)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Paperback Trooper (Kok) *

2 Raptor (Vorster) *

3 Keep Winning (R Curatolo)

4 El Chapo (S Shafrizal)

5 Kazuo

6 Super Jimmy (I Amirul)

7 Lim's Keyway

Margins and time: 1/2, 5 1/4, ns, hd, 2 3/4, 14 1/2 (1:02.17)