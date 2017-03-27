Lim's Cruiser's joy ride

The inaugural $200,000 Group 3 Rocket Man Sprint yesterday in honour of Singapore's first International Group 1 star turned up to be a real thriller.

Formerly known as Kranji Sprint, the 1,200m feature was so hotly contested that the lead changed hands a few times and it climaxed with LIM'S CRUISER bursting through in the dying stages to score by a head over the previous Sunday's surprise winner Cavallo.

Trained by Stephen Gray for Lim's Stable, Lim's Cruiser was racing fresh from his Group 2 win in EW Barker Trophy race last November.

Ridden by jockey Danny Beasly, Lim's Cruiser was last after the "off", about eight lengths from Eclair Choice, who led from Nova Warrior. Nova Warrior surged up from the 600m mark and the pair circled into the straight together. Aramco soon popped ahead, with Rafaello making his bid as well.

Cavallo then charged up wide out to hit the front in the final 150m but found no answer to Lim's Cruiser's powerful finish.

"We knew the pace would be strong. The idea was to ride him quiet and pray for luck," said Gray. "Halfway up the straight, I thought there was no luck. But Danny was patient and he just got the run through. You know, he's a bit special, this fella."