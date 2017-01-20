Lim's Elusive won't let this one get away

Tonight's final event appears to be a battle between LIM'S ELUSIVE and ACE KING.

After all, the two contenders have the best form in the field. They are genuine gallopers who found just one to beat in their last starts.

The Theo Kieser-trained Ace King looks a promising youngster with a debut victory and a last-start second on Jan 2, when he led and was caught close home by two-from-two winner Southern Dragon over 1,400m.

Ace King, who now has the services of three-time Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Glen Boss, is expected to lead from the word "go" in tonight's Class 4 Div 2 event over 1,400m.

His connections must hope that outsider Sing Roulette will not cross in to unsettle him.

With the expected hot pace, Lim's Elusive will be the biggest beneficiary.

With a nice gate (No. 3) to secure a good spot, the Steven Burridge-trained two-time winner will likely take a seat, with jockey Danny Beasley biding his time until the straight, where it will be a long run home on the long course.

This will give Beasley plenty of time to swing into action and get his mount to charge home, like he always does. Trainer Burridge has decided to apply the blinkers which could further help Lim's Elusive's cause.