Lim's Magic can do the back-to-back double trick

When a horse gets a big wrap from his trainer, especially one who normally does not get carried away, you better pay extra attention.

When Lim's Magic produced a huge run to win second-up three weeks ago, his trainer, Stephen Gray, labelled without hesitation that the four-year-old was a future Group-race winner.

"I don't really get excited too much about my horses, but I think this one is a Group winner," said Gray then.

"I don't really care which distance, as long as he wins a Group race, but I think he'll become a nice miler."

Well, that statement spoke volumes of Lim's Magic ability and, to think that it is only a Class 4 race that he is contesting tomorrow, the Australian-bred gelding will have plenty of admirers.

I, too, think Lim's Magic can be backed with confidence in the 1,400m event in the Lucky Last at Kranji.

What Gray said is one thing, but Lim's Magic has undeniably demonstrated his star quality from his two starts.

The bay gelding was a bit unlucky in his Sept 1 debut.

He started from a wide berth and did not have a smooth passage but did well under the circumstances to finish third to first-up winner Nimitz in a 1,200m race.

Although he drew the same gate 10 and again encountered heavy traffic in start No. 2, Lim's Magic weaved and extricated himself out of the tight situation to rattle home by two-and-a-quarter lengths from Ace Harbour.

He may not have the luck of the draw again, balloting gate 12, but Lim's Magic will be hard to beat with another top run under his belt.