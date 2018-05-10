Lim's Magic shows a return to form

Lim’s Magic (No. 1) just beaten by Mr Hanks in Tuesday’s Trial 5.

The powerful Lim's Stable, who seem able to churn out winners like a finely-motivated production line, have a really promising one in Lim's Magic.

Already a two-time winner from just four starts, the son of Manhattan Rain was at the trials on Tuesday morning and while he didn't get into the winner's frame, his performance was second to none.

Partnered by Glen Boss, Lim's Magic had to settle for second spot behind Mr Hanks.

But the manner in which he was powering home at the end of the 1,000m trip was worth watching again and again.

Not the swiftest to clear the chute, Boss had him near the tail of the eight-horse field when they made that first left-hander on the far side.

He was hustled along to be fourth at the 600m mark and, if you had kept your eyes on him, you would have noticed just how fluently he was travelling.

Mr Hanks, who led from that first turn, looked in no danger of being caught - until Boss asked his mount to turn on the magic.

Two hundred metres to travel and Lim's Magic had, in quick succession, taken the two horses in front of him - Destroyer Eclipse and Alamosa Express - out of the equation.

He then set out after Mr Hanks but the momentum was with the leader who hung on to survive by a head. Mr Clint settled for third.

In fairness though, Lim's Magic has never been a show-off at the trials.

At his last hit-out in late March, he finished a smack-up third behind Magic Wand.

But he does come alive on the racetrack. We saw that in October last year when, after looking ordinary in two trials, he ran third in his Kranji debut before putting together a quick race-to-race double.

Lim's Magic has been off the racetrack since November when he ran fifth behind Ares in a Benchmark 67 sprint.

Indeed, we have yet to see him in a race this season. When he does, be sure to accord him the utmost respect.

After all, Lim's Stable is like King Midas. All that's needed is that "touch" and the dullest of the lot can turn into gold.

Another good-looking "non winner" at the trials on Tuesday was Falkirk Lead.

The six-year-old finished third behind Big Guardian (Boss) and Abjar (Alan Munro) but her work over the closing stages was full of merit.

One of the slowest to get going, she was still a long way from the lead when they straightened for that run home.

But when she really got the bit between her teeth, her strides lengthened and with 150m to go she chased down the two who were in front of her - Big Guardian and Abjar.

Alas, the winning post came up too soon and a third placing was all she could muster.

But still, it was a grand performance which would have pleased her connections.

It has been a long time since her last win. Two years, actually. But I will keep her on my radar.

With her ratings having tumbled to a lowly 48, a comeback victory soon wouldn't surprise.