Lim's Racer is hard to catch

Lim’s Racer (No. 14, beating Caorunn on July 8) looks too good for her Class 4 rivals in Race 4 tomorrow.

For those who had their fingers burnt on LIM'S RACER last time out, here's your chance to recoup some of the losses.

Raced by champion owner Lim's Stable, the Steven Burridge-trained three-year-old filly is all geared up to redeem herself when she lines up in tomorrow's Race 4, which is the $60,000 RDA Cup 2017 over 1,200m.

Lim's Racer has had a good five-and-a-half-month rest since her disappointing run and has been pleasing in her comeback preparations.

That included an awesome trial win recently. She went to the post in full throttle and clocked a fast time.

Although Burridge reckoned Lim's Racer is still not at her top and would improve from tomorrow's outing, I feel his filly is still too good for Class 4 company.

Before her forgettable last run, the chestnut New Zealand-bred had shown loads of ability, winning two in a row after an unplaced debut.

Her second victory was none other than the Group 2 Aushorse Golden Horseshoe over 1,200m in 1min 10.15sec. In that race, she showed great fighting spirit by winning the speed duel with Caorunn.

With her back-to-back wins, Lim's Racer started as one of the favourites, at $20 for a win, in the Group 3 Juvenile Championship on July 31.

BOMBED THE START

That was when she bombed the start and lost all chances of winning. She reared on barrier rise and was hopelessly left.

Jockey Danny Beasley applied to have the run annulled on the grounds of being denied a fair start, but his application was turned down.

Now that the spell has done her a world of good, Lim's Racer looks raring to go again and should repay her old faithfuls what they lost.

Burridge has two other strong contenders tomorrow - AUTUMN RUSH in Race 5 and KING KONG in Race 6.

Both horses have had two good runs each under their belts - Autumn Rush for a third and second, while King Kong has found one to beat on both occasions - and the duo look primed to be third-time lucky.

Like Lim's Racer, both horses have also impressed in their preparations.

If not for the top impost of 59kg, Burridge's CHAIRMAN WIND also has a top chance in Race 7.

His charge has been knocking on the door and goes in with the most consistent form of two seconds and a third in his last three starts.

Chairman Wind should be there but I think he has trainer Hideyuki Takaoka's last-start winner GALAXY EXPRESS to beat. Galaxy Express did a winning gallop on Wednesday and relishes the 2,000m trip. He has won twice over the trip.