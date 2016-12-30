Lim's Racer passes test in swift time

Lim’s Racer beats Caorunn narrowly in the Group 2 Aushorse Golden Horseshoe over 1,200m on July 8.

LIM'S RACER, who was made to go through a starting stall test for his tardy start last time out, passed it with flying colours at Kranji yesterday morning.

Ridden by jockey A'Isisuhairi Kasim, the Steven Burridge-trained three-year-old filly followed stablemate Autumn Rush (Glen Boss astride) on a good hold until the straight, where she made up ground nicely to race past Autumn Rush to win by three-quarter lengths.

Lim's Racer clocked 1min 00.33sec for the 1,000m on the Polytrack, which was the fastest time of the 10 trials yesterday.

The chestnut New Zealand-bred has not raced since her forgettable run in the Group 3 Juvenile Championship over 1,200m on July 31. She made a mess of the start and trailed badly throughout although she was one of the favourites.

Her antics, which cost her any possible chance in the race, earned her a starting stall test.

Before the Juvenile Championship, Lim's Racer established herself as a top sprinter with a gutsy win over Caorunn in the Group 2 Aushorse Golden Horseshoe over 1,200m.