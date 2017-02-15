Lim's Shot all fired up for Friday

On a morning when the buzz at Kranji would have been what to have for breakfast, three horses turned in sufficiently interesting workouts to save the day.

LIM'S SHOT was one. Stephen Gray's B'NEVAGIVUP and Ricardo Le Grange's BARNATO were the other two who rescued the morning for clockers at trackside.

Taking it from the top, there was Lim's Shot. A talent from Mark Walker's yard, he cantered one round before taking off to run the 600m in 41.2sec.

B'Nevagivup had Gerald Mosse in the saddle when running the same distance in 37.8 while Barnato did the trip in 36 with Nooresh Juglall's feet planted firmly in the irons.

All three should do well in their respective assignments on Friday and Sunday.

Let's start with Friday's runner, Lim's Shot. The form figures beside his name - 2-1-4-5 - don't do him justice. With some luck it could have been 2-1-1-5 - and he would have thoroughly deserved it.

Flashback to Jan 13 and Lim's Shot was having his first run in the new season after winning his last start in mid-November.

He had, 10 days earlier put in a good trial, finishing second to Deimos, and there must have been stable confidence when he trotted to the start for that 1,000m scurry on the Poly.

Alas, it all came undone. On two occasions at the 800m and later the 700m, he had to be eased off the heels of another runner.

Then, to compound matters he was from the 600m to the 300m held up. To finish just 2.7 lengths from the winner, Mighty Conqueror, was commendable.

He had no excuses in his last start - also on the Poly - when fifth to Nova Missile when sent off as the third pick.

We reckon he will do well in Friday's Class 4 Division 1 sprint on the turf. The grass holds no fear for the son of Showcasing. It was on this surface on debut that he lost out narrowly to Ocean De Lago and we expect a better showing from him.

B'Nevagivup has been quite a performer. Nine runs and only twice has he been outside the top three.

It says something for his ability and we should see something good from him in Sunday's Class 4 Division 1 sprint over the longer 1,400m.

Forget that last start. He was attempting the longer 1,600m and didn't have things his way - even with top hoop Manoel Nunes in the saddle.

As for Barnato, it was around this time last year when he put together a race-to-race double. Both were fighting wins and he can be expected to run a more than decent race on Sunday.