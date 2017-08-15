Lim's Shot hits the target again

Lim's Shot (No. 6) gives another kick to beat the favourite Splinter (No. 7) for a back-to-back win at Kranji on Sunday.

Trainer Laurie Laxon's worries about LIM'S SHOT being out of the handicap were quickly allayed after the grey posted a stout win from favourite Splinter in the $80,000 Kranji Stakes C race over 1,200m on the Polytrack on Sunday.

The Singapore multiple-champion handler thought the Showcasing five-year-old would have to surpass himself to overcome a 56.5kg impost, while rising in class, following a sterling win in Class 4 company three weeks ago.

Laxon's concerns were not all that unfounded as the Lim's Stable-owned grey, who had taken up the running from the start, looked like he would be put in the shade when Splinter (Vlad Duric) came upsides at the 300m mark.

But, with champion jockey Manoel Nunes regathering his reins in a bid to get Lim's Shot cranking up for another gear, the tables were turned back around.

Splinter peaked on his run despite Duric's frantic attempts as Lim's Shot went on to regain the advantage by half-a-length.

Dinghu Mountain (John Powell) finished third, one-and-three-quarter lengths away.

The winning time was 1min 11.21sec.

"He's not a bad horse at all," said Laxon.

"He was not well off at the handicap, but he's a good tough horse that reminds me of Magic City. They have the same running style, very gutsy.

"He will go through his grades, for sure."

Nunes jumped off saying that the now four-time winner was racing at the peak of his powers.

"He's improving all the time. Well done to Laurie and (assistant-trainer) Shane (Ellis) for bringing him to the top of his game," he said.

"At his last start, they put the blinkers on him and he smashed them. They left them on and he won again."

With that fourth win from 12 starts, Lim's Shot, who paid $22 for a win, has now taken his stakes earnings past the $150,000 mark.

Laxon had a second runner in the race, Katagas (Matthew Poon), but after two encouraging runs from a spell, he went backwards with a seventh place this time around.

LIM'S RACER RETURNS

Lim's Stable completed a double when its former Aushorse Golden Horseshoe winner LIM'S RACER returned from bone chips surgery a brilliant winner.

Unsighted since an unplaced run in a Class 4 race over 1,200m in February, the Red Giant mare again reigned supreme in her customary on-the-pace style to make it barrier-to-box in the last race, the $60,000 Class 4 race over 1,100m on Polytrack.

The $25 chance was ridden by star Hong Kong apprentice jockey Poon, who brought his four-day Kranji stint to six winners.

Winning trainer Steven Burridge was delighted his 2016 juvenile champion has not lost her qualities after the operation, even if he thought the 2016 Group 2 Aushorse Golden Horseshoe winner might have needed the run.

"She's always been a high-quality filly, but you never know what can happen after a chip operation," said the Australian handler.

"You cannot train her 100 per cent as you would train another horse. I thought she would be underdone, but hoping her class would see her through.

"You can only hope you've done enough for her to run a good race, and she would not be too taxed. I was glad to see her begin well as she bombed the start once (Group 3 Juvenile Championship)."