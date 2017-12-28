Lim’s Shot ready to hit the target again

Lim's Shot (inside) beating Elusive Emperor (centre) and Nova Swiss in Trial 4 at Kranji on Tuesday morning.

If you've seen Lim's Shot's trial at Kranji on Tuesday morning, you would have scrambled for a pen and paper.

It was certainly a trial that highlighted the Lee Freedman-trained five-year-old's form as it was not just an ordinary win.

Just imagine, a lower-class horse (75 points) beating his much higher-rated rivals without his rider lifting a finger.

The horse must be in tip-top shape to do what he did and, for sure, he must be closely followed when he steps out for his next assignment.

After jumping well, jockey Matthew Kellady settled Lim's Shot in the box seat third, painting the fence, as Class 1 gallopers Nova Swiss (102) and Elusive Emperor (85) disputed the lead.

On straightening, Lim's Shot had slipped up beautifully and was soon abreast with the two leaders.

He kicked slightly ahead from the 300m mark and Nova Swiss had to be scrubbed hard by jockey Benny Woodworth but could not overtake Lim's Shot, who was simply on cruise control.

TOP PRIZE

Elusive Emperor was sandwiched between the pair and he, too, failed to land the top prize despite being niggled at.

The others that fell behind Lim's Shot were also from the top echelon at Kranji, including dual-Group winner Forever Young (98), Mr Fantastic (96) and speed demon Sebas (94).

What's more, Lim's Shot clocked the fastest time (1min 00.20sec) of the 12 trial winners on Tuesday morning and it spoke volumes of his well-being.

So far, the brown gelding has had 18 starts for four wins, three seconds and two thirds.

His first victory was under Mark Walker and his three other wins were saddled by retired nine-time Singapore champion Laurie Laxon.

The horse went to Freedman after Laxon relinquished his Singapore licence and Freedman has sent the horse out five times for a third.

But, on the way he disposed of his higher-rated rivals, Lim's Shot looks ready to call the shots again.

The others who were super impressive on Tuesday were Trial 5 winner Captain Jamie, Trial 6 winner Tesoro Privado and runner-up Augustano, and Trial 7 winner Magic Wand.

Captain Jamie led all the way.

Augustano led but was caught by Tesoro Privado, who produced a quick turn of foot to win.

Magic Wand was settled in a handy spot on the rails, closed in nicely on straightening and kicked away for a good win.

The winning trio are trained by first-season premiership runner-up Ricardo Le Grange.