Lim's Sincere can lead all the way

Lim’s Sincere has the speed to make it pillar to post in Race 8 at Kranji tonight.

LIM'S SINCERE rarely runs a bad race and, tonight, he gets a good chance to score his fourth win in 24 starts in Race 8.

The Steven Burridge-trained four-year-old Australian-bred is in a winnable Class 4 Div 2 event over the flying 1,000m on the Polytrack.

What's most important is that the bay gelding possesses bright early speed and, from the looks of things, he should get an uncontested lead in a field that lacks speedsters.

From the middle draw, Lim's Sincere should secure the rabbit's role and go all the way in the 1,000m scurry.

Last time out, he was drawn widest in the field of 12 but still managed to press forward and lead, only to go down in the dying stages for a neck-head third behind Winning Man over the same track and distance.

In fact, all his three victories have all come over the Poly 1,000m. His five seconds and four thirds were from 1,000m to 1,100m.

The Burridge-Lim's Stable-jockey Danny Beasley combination also has a strong chance in the next and and final event with LIM'S ELUSIVE.

The five-year-old is knocking on the door again but is meeting stronger opposition though.