Lim’s Sincere deserves another chance

Lim’s Sincere in one of his three victories.

Last-start beaten favourite LIM’S SINCERE should be given another chance to redeem himself.

The Steven Burridge-trained four-year-old Australian-bred did not get things his way last time out on May 12, when he received strong support to start as the $12 favourite with Danny Beasley astride .

He was expected to lead — his ideal style of running — but was surprisingly beaten for pace by $95 outsider Stockbroker and $34 chance Enthuse, who both went on to finish first and second respectively. Lim’s Sincere ended up fourth, after looking a danger momentarily at the top of the straight.

There are a couple of things to like about Lim’s Sincere’s chances in the final race tonight, although he will be meeting Stockbroker and Enthuse again over the same Poly 1,000m.

Firstly, both Stockbroker and Enthuse have picked up 2.5kg and 0.5kg respectively, while Lim’s Sincere has a 1kg reprieve and his weight will be further reduced with apprentice Y Salim’s 3kg allowance.

Secondly, Lim’s Sincere has drawn a better gate (2, compared to 7 last start).

Although Stockbroker will start from pole position, which is obviously a big plus, considering that he jumped from barrier 12 last time out, the 6.5kg weight difference should favour Lim’s Sincere this time for a four-length deficit.

Enthuse has drawn gate 11 (5 last time) and needs to use up some energy to cross in.

Trainer Burridge has counted on Salim before on Lim’s Sincere to bring the handicapped weight down. The combination finished in the money on all four occasions, including a win over Lim’s Sincere’s pet trip, tonight’s Polytrack 1,000m.