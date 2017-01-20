Lincoln Road banking on good first-up record

Lincoln Road, a consistent sort with five wins, three seconds and a third from as many Kranji starts, has come back from a spell in great shape.

Trainer Shane Baertschiger is hoping smart sprinter LINCOLN ROAD's brilliant first-up record will put him in good stead for his comeback race in tonight's $125,000 Kranji Stakes A race over 1,200m in Race 5 at Kranji.

The son of Swiss Ace has not raced since his close second to Wimbledon in a Kranji Stakes A race over 1,200m on Sept 9 last year.

It was actually the third time in a row the New Zealand-owned gelding was playing second fiddle, including in the Group 3 Garden City Trophy over 1,200m which was captured by Rafaello last August.

Before that run of seconds, and one third, Lincoln Road underlined his potential with five wins in a row, all in Polytrack sprints, even if his last two seconds on turf make him less one-dimensional.

"He had a nice break and has come back in great shape. I was very happy with his trial last Thursday (won)," said Baertschiger.

"He is unbeaten first-up and I expect him to run well. Super Winner will be the horse to beat but he's got 6kg more than my horse."

With only 53.5kg allotted to Lincoln Road, Baertschiger has called upon Matthew Kellady for the steering job, while his No. 1 jockey John Powell will take the ride on his second runner FAALTLESS, who gets 55kg.

"Faaltless didn't go so well on Polytrack at his last start. He'll be better back on the turf," said Baertschiger.

"With the handicaps being what they are, I've put Matty on Lincoln Road and JP on Faaltless, but both horses are going well and I hope both put in a good run.

"But obviously, Lincoln Road is the horse with more upsides. He's run second at his last three starts in very good company and the light weight will help."

Baertschiger, who is at his sixth season, has made a great start to the new year, currently sitting third on six winners, including a fabulous four-timer on Jan 2.