Lincoln Road set for showdown

Lincoln Road looks set for another victory this Friday judging by his trackwork at Kranji yesterday morning.

With just Friday night racing to entertain us this week, the Kranji Stakes A race over the 1,200m looms as an exciting affair.

And yesterday, on the training track and at the trials, we saw three of the contenders being put through their paces.

The stars of the morning were WIMBLEDON and LINCOLN ROAD who, in separate 600m gallops, clocked 37.9sec and 37.5sec respectively.

Wimbledon, who is another one from the China Horse Club's fleet, had Vlad Duric in the saddle while Lincoln Road was partnered by John Powell.

Let's kick off with Lincoln Road who, in my book, is better than his ratings of 87 seem to suggest.

Take those last three runs.

Never has he finished further than a length behind the winner.

Worth noting that in his last start in September, Lincoln Road was beaten by Wimbledon.

CONSISTENT

To date, Lincoln Road - who is prepared for the races by Shane Baertschiger, has been a model of consistency and it has been a payday on every occasion he has stepped up to race.

In all, he has earned in excess of $300,000 from his five wins, three seconds and a third.

With him growing from strength to strength, there should be more trips to the bank.

Over to Wimbledon. The entire from James Peters yard has been busy since beating Lincoln Road. In those three and a half months, he has had three trials and two trips to the races.

His last-start effort produced a fourth placing behind the fast-finishing Poseidon.

The son of Snitzel is just a five-year-old who had already banked in half a million dollars for his connections.

A reliable sort, he should put in a good effort on Friday.