Lincoln Road set for showdown
Kranji trackwork
With just Friday night racing to entertain us this week, the Kranji Stakes A race over the 1,200m looms as an exciting affair.
And yesterday, on the training track and at the trials, we saw three of the contenders being put through their paces.
The stars of the morning were WIMBLEDON and LINCOLN ROAD who, in separate 600m gallops, clocked 37.9sec and 37.5sec respectively.
Wimbledon, who is another one from the China Horse Club's fleet, had Vlad Duric in the saddle while Lincoln Road was partnered by John Powell.
Let's kick off with Lincoln Road who, in my book, is better than his ratings of 87 seem to suggest.
Take those last three runs.
Never has he finished further than a length behind the winner.
Worth noting that in his last start in September, Lincoln Road was beaten by Wimbledon.
CONSISTENT
To date, Lincoln Road - who is prepared for the races by Shane Baertschiger, has been a model of consistency and it has been a payday on every occasion he has stepped up to race.
In all, he has earned in excess of $300,000 from his five wins, three seconds and a third.
With him growing from strength to strength, there should be more trips to the bank.
Over to Wimbledon. The entire from James Peters yard has been busy since beating Lincoln Road. In those three and a half months, he has had three trials and two trips to the races.
His last-start effort produced a fourth placing behind the fast-finishing Poseidon.
The son of Snitzel is just a five-year-old who had already banked in half a million dollars for his connections.
A reliable sort, he should put in a good effort on Friday.
RACE 1 (1,000M)
(11) SILK TRIP made a promising debut and can win.
(3) GIN FOR GENIUS is capable over this trip and could run into the money.
(1) RUNAWAY REBEL and (2) SUNSTRIP have smaller claims.
RACE 2 (1,800M)
(4) TIGER TOPS boasts solid recent form and can make his presence felt.
(3) KILRAIN is weighted to confirm the form of a prior meeting with that rival.
(2) WAITING FOR RAIN made little to impress in a Grade 2 but has trained on.
RACE 3 (1,600M)
(1) KAPTEINSPANDIESEILE was unlucky last time. He should take a power of beating.
(8) WILDLIFE SAFARI could pose the biggest threat.
(2) MY WORD MY BOND has claims.
RACE 4 (1,600M)
(7) ASHFAHAN has made smart improvement and could have more to offer over this trip.
(2) O' KEEFE is better with blinkers and should be there.
(4) SIXTH STATION and (1) CALL ME DARLING have each-way chances.
RACE 5 (2,000M)
(1) AVIATRIX challenged over the C&D last time when finishing behind (4) RUBYANA. Both have good chances.
(5) FIELD OF LIGHT has a wide draw but could improve further to stake a claim.
RACE 6 (1,800M)
(2) JUDDERING ANGEL gave a better account last time and could have a say.
(3) SAINT ROCH can run second.
(6) PADDINGTON and (10) MAJOR JAY aren't without chances either.
RACE 7 (1,400M)
(1) SHALL BE FREE should go close once more, despite a penalty.
(2) CHOSEN PATH has scope and could upset.
(3) LARIMAR is best of the rest.
RACE 8 (1,400M)
(4) RED GRANITE has improved with every start, so should take some beating.
(5) WHISPERING LIGHT meets the former on better terms so is marginally preferred.
(3) ESSENCEOFLIFE can feature if overcoming the draw.
Workouts at Kranji by horses engaged on Friday
KRANJI STAKES A - 1,200M:
Wimbledon * (V Duric) 38.1. Nova Strike * (M Nunes) 39.4. Faaltless * (M Kellady) 37.5. Lincoln Road * (J Powell) 37.5. A La Victory (Duric) barrier practice/36.1.
MONDAY: Super Winner (G Boss) 36.7. Rafaello * (N Juglall) canter/36.6. Knight Wager 39.4.
OPEN BENCHMARK 74 - 1,400M:
Ares 38.1. Nazir (R Zawari) * canter/43.9. Aramco * (Powell) 38.9. Macarthur * (K A'Isisuhairi) 38.1. Jubilation (Kellady) 43.9.
MONDAY: Ode To Joy * (B Vorster) canter/35.2. Iron Man * (Vorster) canter/36.6.
OPEN BENCHMARK 67 - 1,200M:
Brahma Circus * (Duric) 38.1. Crazy Times (D David) canter/pace work. Mystic Master 44.2. Elite Star * (M Nunes) 37.1. Longhu * (Powell) 37.5. Northern Boss 43.3. En Civil (G Mosse) 40.9. Hero I Am (Kellady) 42.8. Smart Lad (S Shafrizal) 36.7. Sun Seeker canter/38.9.
MONDAY: Elusive Emperor (Vorster) canter/36.6. Lim's Sprint * (D Beasley) 39.6. Terms Of Reference * (Juglall) 37.5. Board Walk canter/36.6.
CLASS 4 (1) - 1,400M:
Sun Empire * (CC Wong) canter/37.9. Turquoise King (R Shafiq) canter/pace work. O'What A Feeling * (Powell) 37.2. Billy Mojo (Z Zuriman) canter/37. O'Reilly Bay (Zuriman) 39.1. Lake Huka (Vorster) barrier practice/36.4. Elise (B Woodworth) 35.
MONDAY: Astrojet 39.5. Whose Else's * (Boss) 36.1. Quicksilver (Juglall) canter/35.9. Gold Reserve 40.3.
CLASS 4 (2) - 1,400M:
Supernova * (Duric) canter/36.8. Gold Crown 38.1. Savage Storm 41.9. The Jeuneyman * 41. Sun Scraper * (Wong )canter/37.1. Rum N Raisins 40.4. Any Rumour (I Azhar) 38.1. Star Strike (Shafiq) barrier practice/36.3. Joyous 38.1. Sing Roulette 35. Heavenly Hand 38.7. Red Rackham (S Sam) 39.8.
MONDAY: Lim's Elusive 38.9. Ace King * (Boss) 35.9. Get Going (K Toh) pace work/37.8.
CLASS 5 - 1,700M:
Big Guardian * (Boss) 38.8. Golden Coin canter/42.6. Land Below D Wind * (H Syafiq) 36.8. Powerful As Wind 37.1. Hakamgong * (Woodworth) canter/37.1. Nova Power (Nunes) 36.7. Sun Hancock (S Anandan) 39.8.
CLASS 5 - 1,200M:
Vraad (Zawari) canter/43.9. The One (Syafiq) 42.7. Cheetah King (Anandan) 36.1. Super Red 36.5. Super Eight (O Chavez) canter/35.8. Joy And Happy * (Wong) canter/38.8. Loyalty's Angel 45.
MONDAY: Genius 40.9. Born A Fighter * (Toh) 38.4.
MAIDEN - 1,000M:
Ollie Eagle/pace work. Bristol Diamond (Beasley) 42.8. Elhaame 41.8. Nova Ranger (WS Chan) 36.1. Knight Harlook (Wong) 36.4.
MONDAY: What Iff * (O Placais) 39.2. Astrocandy 35.1. Roger 38.3. Believe It Or Not (D David) 42.7.
RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,400M:
Paragon Star (I Saifudin) 41.8. Elite Emperor (Saifudin) barrier practice/36.4. Star Invincible (Placais) 36.5. Hephaestus 39.9. Major Tom * (Shafiq) canter/45. Tarzan 39.9. Military Might 37.2. Makanani (David) 36.6.
MONDAY: Super Dan * (Beasley) 41.1. Mozart Eclipse (A'isisuhairi) 38.7. Super G 35.8.