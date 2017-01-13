Longhu and Lincoln Road catch the eye

After being handy, Lincoln Road hits the front in the final 200m to win from Nova Strike (inside) and the late-closing Rafaello (outside) in Trial 2.

Trainer Shane Baertschiger created a record of sorts last Thursday when he saddled the winners of all six trials and he kept up his fine run yesterday.

The lanky Australian had a runner in Trial 1 and Trial 2 and both his horses won in spectacular fashion.

While his six winners last week were all ridden by jockey Matthew Kellady, this time his winning duo had jockey John Powell aboard.

The first, three-time winner LONGHU, who was taking the blinkers test, bounced off the block and led on a good hold.

At the 600m mark, he was nearly three lengths ahead of the second horse and, with 200m to go, he was five to six lengths clear. He won by five-and-a-quarter lengths with his head on his chest.

Baertschiger's second winner, LINCOLN ROAD, was even more impressive, clocking nearly a second faster, in 1min 00.49sec for the Polytrack 1,000m, against top horses.

With Nova Strike on his inside, the five-time winner tracked Conflight and hit the front 200m out and stayed on unextended to win by a head.

Lincoln Road and Longhu must be followed next time out.