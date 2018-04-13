Look out for Royal Guard

Royal Guard (far right) flashing home to finish just a short head second to the grey Ocean General last start on March 16.

When Royal Guard arrived in Singapore with a good win and two placings from nine starts in Australia, there was some hype on him.

Two trials - a second and a win - earned the strong and muscular gelding favouritism in his debut. But, after hitting the front in the straight, he ended up fourth to Eatons Gold over the Polytrack 1,100m.

Well, you could say he has been a bit of a disappointment for not being able to break through yet although he was a beaten favourite another time, when third to Ettijah, and was the second fancy on another, when second to Hello Michelle.

But the good sign is now there - Royal Guard ran his best race last time out four weeks ago.

The Shane Baertschiger-trained bay galloper came desperately close, just failing to catch Ocean General by a short head in a Class 4 race over the Poly 1,100m. Probably a couple more strides and he would have been the winner.

Royal Guard has thrived since that run, working diligently in the mornings. Baertschiger put his charge through a trial last week for tonight's Race 5.

He might have raced in the rear, but it was evident he was just out to fix his gate speed. After jumping well, he was kept under wraps throughout.