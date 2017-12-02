Love Of My Life set to turn the tables on Tally-Ho

RACE 1 (1,200M)

None of these inspire any confidence in a moderate event.

(7) IRA showed signs of improvement when fitted with blinkers, although he was more than two lengths adrift of (6) REBEL'S BURST.

A chance could be taken on (3) SAND MASTER who is expected to be sharpened up with a headgear applied for the first time.

(1) ELECTRO CAT could have a say if confirming improvement over this trip.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) STRAAT-KIND will come on from her last start, so can make her presence felt.

(2) NANNA ANNA won a similar contest last time out. She has made smart progress recently (with blinkers on and jockey Fourie up) and will feature prominently with further improvement.

(3) BEST KEPT SECRET has ability and could now fulfil her promise.

(4) LILY THERESA can improve.

(6) ROYAL SENSATION could be anything.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(2) LOVE HAPPENS confirmed the promise of his debut outing with an improved display last start. He'll be better suited to this trip, and even further in time.

(3) MANETHEREN and (4) FINAL CHANCE have shown enough to be competitive.

(1) PSYCHIC has shown little significance but wouldn't be in the Cape for the scenery - look for improvement.

(6) TUBULAR BELL and (9) SACRED TOUCH could show more, too.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(4) LOVE OF MY LIFE ran on strongly when finishing behind (1) TALLY-HO last time out, but should turn the tables on that rival if within striking distance turning for home.

(5) TALITHA BOREALIS is closely matched with that pair, so should be competitive, too.

(2) BELIEVETHISBEAUTY makes plenty appeal on form but has drawn wide.

(3) STAR EVOLUTION has each-way credentials.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

A fascinating contest.

(2) MUJAAFY has impressed in winning both starts but will be tested now. He may well be better than rated, so could prove equal to the task of remaining unbeaten.

(1) KASIMIR has the form and obvious ability to play a leading role.

(7) SPEEDPOINT is likely to offer plenty cheek on these terms.

(5) VALEDICTORIAN was rested after his impressive debut win and could be anything.

RACE 6 (1,160M)

(15) TIA eased in the betting on debut and did well in second place. She will come on.

(14) SAHEERA disappointed in her second race but is back over her debut course and distance and must be respected.

(13) RIEMS CATHEDRAL and (6) DAWA PHUTI could place.

Watch the many newcomers, especially (12) RATION MY PASSION.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

Hard to assess.

(4) SERGEANT HARDY beat a number of these over the course and distance last time out, so is probably worth siding with again on these terms.

(2) SEARCH PARTY and (8) ATTENBOROUGH would have needed the outing, so should pose more of a threat.

(12) AL MARIACHI, (10) HEARTLAND and (7) SILICONE VALLEY have the form to be competitive.

(6) ALWAYS IN CHARGE and (11) DUTCH PHILIP are more than capable.

RACE 8 (1,160M)

(7) INFAMOUS FOX lacked support on debut and returned blowing heavily. He should do a lot better now.

(6) GRETO, on the other hand, was backed and wasn't disgraced after showing inexperience.

(1) PRINCE OF WAR is struggling to crack a win but can never be ignored for money.

(11) TAKADUMA comes off a lengthy lay-off and could need it.

Watch the newcomers, especially (4) CHANGING SEASONS and (8) LIBERADO.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

Typically high-class renewal. (1) SNOWDANCE led most of these in a merry dance last time out and a repeat of that performance could see her justify favouritism in this prestigious Grade 1.

(2) LADY IN BLACK should pose a threat over this trip.

(5) ROCKIN RUSSIAN, (7)SILVER THURSDAY, (9) ROSE IN BLOOM and (11) OH SUSANNA are capable.

(3) MAGICAL WONDERLAND must prove she stays the 1,600m journey.

RACE 10 (1,160M)

(6) LOBO'S LEGEND needed his last start and is now ready to strike.

(1) SAVITAR found betting support and stayed on for a good second. He is improving with racing and could feature.

(12) DELPHINE ran on strongly when quietly fancied on debut. Worth nothing.

(3) FEARLESS FRED has his problems but is capable if sound. Watch the first-timers.

RACE 11 (1,600M)

An exciting race.

Equus champ (1) LEGAL EAGLE has an unblemished record over this distance, so will be a tough nut to crack.

On their Guineas meeting, (5) GOLD STANDARD has the beating of (4) EDICT OF NANTES.

The latter laid down a marker with victory over stable companions (2) CAPTAIN AMERICA and (3) SAIL SOUTH last time out.

That Crawford trio should be competitive once more.