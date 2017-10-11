Luckless Ho Ho Feel can break the jinx

RACE 1 (1,000M)

2 FOREVER FUN won at his last course-and-distance attempt in this class. He gets back into Class 5 now with Zac Purton jumping aboard and, with a nice speed-tracking run from the inside gate, he will prove tough to beat.

4 SHOW MISSION was just beaten at his return. This race should suit and he will be in the mix.

8 SEVEN LUCK was a big winner over the straight 1,000m at his first run for Frankie Lor. He can figure once again.

7 SAKURA FIGHTER can improve significantly with a good draw.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

3 SANGRIA ran a much-improved race last time out and now looks to have acclimatised to Hong Kong. He should have a win in him soon if the penny has now dropped.

2 MERRYGOWIN should only be better for the off-season. The wide gate is a concern but he should win his way into Class 3 before too long.

12 HAPPY FIERY DRAGON has no weight on his back and can figure before he gets the drop in class.

1 BOND ELEGANCE returns to Class 4 and is some chance.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

1 PERFECT CHOICE has not shown much in six Hong Kong starts, although his run two back was fair. He gets the class drop now with Brett Prebble jumping back aboard and he can turn his form around.

4 LOVE CHUNGHWA ran home strongly to finish second over this course and distance last start. He can run well again.

6 LETSGOFREE is in terrific form. He may need further now but he can still be in the finish.

10 GREAT TOPLIGHT also looks in need of ground, but he can get into the minors.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

8 HO HO FEEL has been mostly luckless over the past year, but ran a good race last start for a second at Sha Tin. He is stronger over this course and distance. Should be hard to beat.

2 HEROIC GURU ran a bold fourth last Thursday, charging home late. He has a win in him now that he's back up in distance.

7 KING OF MONGOLIA ran well first-up and, if he can hold that form, he can finish around the mark.

9 RULE THEE improved out of sight late last preparation and can place on that run.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

6 THE JAZZ simply didn't look fit first-up. He's come on for that effort and returns to the Happy Valley 1,650m. The booking of Neil Callan looks a positive indicator.

7 CURLING LUXURY dead-heated for his first win down in Class 5 and added an outright victory a week later in this grade. He has drawn awkwardly but should push forward regardless.

2 SPEEDY WALLY has won his last two, and in his current form, shouldn't be dismissed.

11 TORNEY looks a coming winner, but might need to drop a little further.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

11 ISTANBUL BEY was a reserve when he got a run on National Day in an unsuitable race. He should be more suited here, although he'd be better down in class, and he's worth playing.

5 CHEERFUL BOY ran well second-up and looks like he should get a similar pace set-up here. He is a chance if left alone on the lead.

1 CHUNG WAH SPIRIT makes his Happy Valley debut here. He ran well at Sha Tin last start and should be hard to beat if he brings that form.

6 DR WIN WIN is on an upward spiral.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

1 ARCHIPPUS is a grand horse. The half-brother to Australian Derby winner Tavago has proven better over sprint trips, but has got to a rating that hardly looked possible earlier in his career. He may be on his mark but there is plenty of speed and he can swoop late.

7 COUNTRY MELODY has run well in two starts for Frankie Lor and has been a third-up winner the last two seasons. He's a danger.

8 MR GENUINE should appreciate plenty of speed on and will be running on late.

6 PREMIERE looks to have scope to head higher.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

11 GRACE HEART ran boldly from a wide gate first-up. He now gets into gate two and off that effort, should be hard to beat, especially given he has won off this mark in the past.

3 DOUBLE VALENTINE arrived in Hong Kong with decent form, including a third to Churchill last July, but he has taken time to acclimatise. His last run was better and he looks on the right path now.

6 FAIRY TWINS has plenty of talent but is quirky. On his best, he'd be a big chance here.

12 GOOD COMPANION is next best.