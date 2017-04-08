Lucky Bubbles can take the Sprint Cup

RACE 1 (1,000M)

8 SIGHT LEADER has shaped as a ready-made prospect from the trials. With Joao Moreira aboard and an ideal gate, he should be winning on debut.

5 ENCORE BOY, a beaten favourite on debut over this course and distance (C&D), possesses ability. He should be around the mark with improvement.

1 FISH N' CHIPS rarely runs a bad race in Class 4 over this C&D. With the claim of Dylan Mo, he should be a player.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

4 LUCKY POWER ran a good race on debut but went to another level at his second start when run down late. With improvement, he can break through.

3 GENEROUS BOBO has been out of luck at a number of his starts this season. He will be around the mark.

6 GRADE ONE has not lived up to his strong debut on the dirt, but has run fairly in three starts since. The step-up to 1,400m is a major positive.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

6 HIT A HOME RUN was simply outpaced over 1,400m last time out. Now up to 1,800m, he should be winning again with Moreira retaining the mount.

7 AGIAAL's three-year anniversary of his last win came up last weekend. He has now had 34 starts since that win, but he has been looking likely to break through this season.

13 EMPIRE OF MONGOLIA has has run some nice races recently but it remains to be seen whether the 1,800m will suit.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

3 SANGRIA has had four runs and should be suited by the return to 1,200m at this level, especially with a plum draw.

9 SUNSHINE UNIVERSE has run well twice over the Sha Tin 1,000m and the step-up in trip should suit.

6 RIGHT CALL has won twice from his last three races. Sticking to the 1,200m looks a good move, although he's now at a career peak on rating.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

1 DALRADIAN makes his Hong Kong debut after 10 starts in Australia. His trials since his arrival have been outstanding and, purely based on that, he gets the nod.

7 PREMIERE folded up after a pace battle last time out to bring his win streak to an end at three. His runs over this course in Class 4 were good.

6 VICTORY MARVEL has been terrific this season, winning four times and missing the board only once in 11 starts. With an advantageous gate over the C&D, he can be competitive.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

1 AMBITIOUS PINS finally gets the drop into Class 4. He has been showing good signs in a number of his races and, with Zac Purton jumping aboard, he looks ready to score.

5 DARING HEART made good ground last start at Happy Valley but ended up on the bottom of a three-way photo finish. He's clearly in good order and should be in the mix again.

11 LUCKY SEVEN STARS has shown signs of turning his form around recently. He can find his way into the placings.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

GROUP 2 SPRINT CUP

1 LUCKY BUBBLES won this race last year before beating all but Chautauqua in the Group 1 Chairman's Sprint Prize over 1,200m. He again won fresh in the autumn, taking the Group 2 Premier Bowl (1,200m), before a string of second-placings. He meets his rivals at level weights and enters fresh here, so should be hard to beat.

4 MR STUNNING has worked his way through the grades from Class 4. It's been a matter of time for him to be around the high mark.

The next logical inclusion is 2 PENIAPHOBIA.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

GROUP 2 CHAIRMAN'S TROPHY

7 RAPPER DRAGON dominated his four-year-old crop, winning all three legs of the Four-Year-Old Classic Series, culminating in a win in the BMW Hong Kong Derby over 2,000m last time out. He gets in with no Group 1 penalty, so naturally is the one to beat.

His stablemate, 1 HELENE PARAGON, does have to carry the Group 1 penalty but he is also the only galloper to have won multiple Group 1s in Hong Kong this season. He is more suited here than he was last time.

5 CONTENTMENT and 6 DESIGNS ON ROME are two who could potentially show up.

RACE 9 (2,200M)

3 BEAUTY GENERATION's step-up to 2,200m should suit him and he does boast the best form.

7 PACKING DRAGON could spoil the Derby after-party. The half-brother to former Horse of the Year Ambitious Dragon has been a revelation this season, winning three races over the Happy Valley 1,800m.

4 EAGLE WAY will have his admirers after finishing stoutly for sixth in the Derby. This is a stepping stone to the 2,400m races coming up.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

3 SPICY SURE returns to Class 3 here, a grade in which he has a very sound record.

5 HAPPY AGILITY has been Mr Consistent this season, not missing a place in six starts. He should be there again.

4 GREEN CARD has got talent. He just needs everything to go his way.