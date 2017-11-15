Macau's Peter Ho back for another stint

Macau jockey Peter Ho will be riding at Kranji again, after being granted a licence by the Singapore Turf Club.

Ho, 42, has been given permission to ride at Kranji from Nov 13 to Nov 21 and from Nov 25 to Dec 5.

The Hong Kong-born jockey recently rode in Singapore on Sept 15 and Sept 17, finishing unplaced in seven rides.

After kicking off his riding career in Hong Kong in the 1991/1992 racing season, riding 30 winners all-up in six seasons, Ho moved to Macau in 1998. He established himself in the former Portuguese enclave as a leading jockey, totalling more than 500 winners to date.

He won the premiership last year on 52 winners with a winning strike rate of 20 per cent. This season, he is second on eight winners.

The Group 1 Macau Derby aboard the Vincent Chong-trained Best Season in 2014 and the Macau Invitational Jockeys Challenge at Taipa in 2013 rank highly among Ho's career highlights.

Interestingly, his most recent "black type" win - the Group 2 Spring Trophy in February last year -came aboard Sandtop, now trained at Kranji by Mok Zhan Lun.