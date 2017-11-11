Made In China should make it in Lucky Last

Made In China (No. 4) winning his debut with A'Isisuhairi Kasim astride on June 18.

The writing is on the wall.

It's evident from his impressive last-start second on Oct 13 that Made In China is due for a win again.

In that Class 4 race over tomorrow's course and distance, Made In China hounded newcomer-cum $12 favourite Chocolats, who led until the straight.

There, jockey Olivier Placais clicked up the James Peters-trained four-year-old, who responded and kicked ahead, only to be beaten in the final 75m by $180 outsider Mings Man.

The Frenchman did no wrong on the Australian-bred's one-and-three-quarter-length defeat but the gelding's connections have nominated Kranji's leading rider Vlad Duric aboard tomorrow in the last race on Dester Singapore Gold Cup Day.

Placais will be riding recent Class dropper Casing Royal, a horse he has partnered in the last two outings, which were unplaced. It is probably more of an obligation to trainer Alwin Tan, his strong supporter.

BEAUTIFUL BARRIER

The booking of the strong-riding Duric is one thing, but what is significant is that Made In China has drawn a beautiful barrier. The second gate will blend in well with his bright early speed, and he can either lead or again just hound Chocolats, who is drawn in gate 4.

Both horses get a 1kg weight relief, so technically speaking, Made In China is a head better off on handicap. Besides that, Chocolats is facing the second-run syndrome.

Made In China showed promise by winning his debut on June 18 over the Polytrack 1,200m, which was not an easy task and that could be why he fell victim to the second-run thingy.

He recovered for two consecutive fourths and then came his last-start second to Mings Man. There is no doubt he is thriving again after his little setback.

Made In China galloped earnestly with Duric astride on Wednesday morning and he is all geared up to make it to the winner's enclosure again.