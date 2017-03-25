Magic Legend should be hard to beat in Race 7

RACE 1 (2,000M)

1 AEROLUMINANCE caught the eye in a couple of runs in Class 4. He now gets down to Class 5 and steps up to 2,000m. He should go back and be finding the line strongly.

6 HIGH SPEED METRO won over this course and distance last November and was placed over the same Sha Tin 2,000m in January. Expect him to be somewhere in the mix.

7 MY FOLKS will be around the mark if he can reproduce the run which saw him finish second to High Speed Metro last November.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

8 GOOD CHOICE AHEAD looks a nice horse in the making, although we may not see his best until next season. The son of Fastnet Rock gets the blinkers back on and a suitable course and distance, and it wouldn't surprise to see him running home strongly to score.

2 ARGENTUM, the first Hong Kong ride of Australia-trained Matthew Poon, gets a fairly straightforward horse to begin his Hong Kong career and his 10-pound claim will be crucial for a horse who looks like he might be near his mark.

7 GOLDEN ACHIEVER gets the blinkers on to try and help him settle and he should get a soft run from gate 3.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

8 SUNSHINE UNIVERSE trialled well before his debut and lived up to those efforts with a closing fourth behind Magic Legend over this course and distance last month. If Olivier Doleuze can navigate a path, he will prove hard to beat.

12 BOTH LUCKY might be back in the pack too, as is his usual racing pattern, but with Matthew Poon's claim, he only carries 106 pounds and his last run over this course and distance was enough to suggest he can get into the placings.

13 GALLANT ROCK is drawn slightly awkwardly, but he may just have sufficient speed to get across to the outside rail regardless. He should be a chance.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

5 SAKURA FIGHTER should relish getting onto the dirt and, with claimer Dylan Mo taking 10 pounds off, he only carries 116 pounds. If he can get a good run, he will be right in the mix.

6 BOLSHOI BALLET will likely get back and run on again, but this looks the easiest race he's struck in some time.

3 BOND ELEGANCE won at his second start over this course and distance but has been just fair in two runs since. He does get Joao Moreira aboard now.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

9 RUN FORREST stormed home well at his first run on the Sha Tin dirt last time out. There appears enough speed without it being too hot and he should be storming home.

3 HAPPY METEOR is now below a mark where he was able to win last season. With Matthew Poon's claim, he looks well suited, especially if he can maintain an uninterrupted run.

5 ARIZONA BLIZZARD takes money every start, having gone off under 3-1 in his last five starts for only one win. He must be included because he will likely be around the mark.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

1 KEEP MOVING was strong in winning on debut and then only found big-priced Super Junior too good last time out. The form has stood up out of that race. Keep Moving does have to shoulder 133 pounds but looks to be headed for Class 3 in no time at all and should be hard to beat here.

4 VITAL SPRING does have talent and should be around the mark again.

10 CONTRIBUTION has improved from his last two starts at Happy Valley over 1,200m.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

6 MAGIC LEGEND has been impressive in two starts over the Sha Tin straight 1,000m, taking his rating from 71 to 90 in two starts. He won around a bend over 1,200m in Australia. If he can take his talent to the 1,200m, he will be hard to beat.

2 ARCHIPPUS and 1 LINE SEEKER both line up for trainer Paul O'Sullivan. They look fairly evenly matched, so it might be worth following jockey Zac Purton's lead and side with Archippus as the pick of the O'Sullivan runners. He has been a model of consistency this preparation, although only winning once.

Line Seeker has never reached the level he looked capable of achieving early in his career, with breathing problems hindering his progression. Still, he's probably has one more win left in him.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

6 SOLAR HEI HEI ran a solid second on speed behind subsequent Hong Kong Derby seventh Prawn Baba last time out and looks even better suited in this race with Matthew Poon taking 10 pounds off.

9 ROCKETEER makes his Hong Kong debut after winning one of his eight starts in Australia. He was also placed twice in stakes races. Expect Rocketeer to be competitive before proving a 2018 Derby contender.

1 WINNER'S WAY was on this year's classic path, running a solid fourth in the Hong Kong Classic Mile before finding a strongly-run 1,800m a bridge too far in the Hong Kong Classic Cup. Freshened up, he should run another solid race.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

4 TOP LAURELS made a nice impression in a debut third to High Five. He has trialled well since and this looks a good race for him at his second start.

3 FLYING QUEST arrives as a winner of two of his eight starts in New Zealand. He has trialled well and the 10-pound claim of Matthew Poon will help him to win his Hong Kong debut.

8 DARING FIT has been remarkably consistent with three wins and three placings from his last six starts. With a good gate, he will have his supporters.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

13 PENANG HALL has been knocking on the door after dropping into Class 4. The 10-pound claim for Matthew Poon means he only has to carry 105 pounds, so he should be hard to beat with such a light weight.

1 ISHVARA has never missed the board in nine starts in Class 3, stretching back three seasons. He gets a major jockey upgrade to Purton and and a good gate.

8 SUPER SIXTEEN has been impressive in his three starts, winning on debut over 1,200m and then finishing second and third. The mile may be stretching Super Sixteen's stamina but it is worth a try and he does get Moreira aboard from gate three.