Magic Wand in top form

Last-start winner Magic Wand has shown further headway by winning his trial at Kranji yesterday in fine fashion.

Ridden by jockey Nooresh Juglall, the Ricardo Le Grange-trained three-year-old sat in the box-seat on the rails before moving up nicely in the straight. The chestnut gelding then lengthened strides beautifully when asked by Juglall.

On that trial, he can be followed again at his next start.

TRIAL 1 (TEST)

1 Black Jade (O Placais) starting stall *

2 Theagenesofthasos (M Rodd) 1,000m/blinkers

3 Big Guardin, 1,000m/vet

4 My Genesis, blinkers off

5 Sun Elizabeth (M Zaki) starting stall

6 Sonoran (K A'Isisuhairi) newcomer

7 Hee's Forte, 1,000m/vet

Margins and time: 3/4, 71/4, 61/4, 11/4, 41/2, 31/2 (1min 02.42sec)

TRIAL 2 (TEST & PRACTICE)

1 White Hunter (V Duric) *

2 Dicton (Rodd) blinkers

3 Elusive Emperor (B Vorster)

4 Von Krumm (G Boss) 1,000m/vet

5 Siam Gemstone (S Shafrizal) blinkers

6 One Kinabalu (J Powell)

7 Kazuo (A Munro)

Margins and time: 13/4, 1/2, 1/2, nk, 2, 73/4 (1:02.17)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Tannhauser (Duric) *

2 Solo Sun (CC Wong) *

3 Winning Cause (N Juglall) *

4 Royal Ruler (Vorster)

5 Southern Dragon

6 Only Win (Munro)

7 Good News

Margins and time: Nk, hd, nk, 1,3/4, 81/2 (1:01.15)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Magic Wand (Juglall) *

2 Oliver

3 Eagle Eye (Vorster)

4 Royal Diwan

5 Shoqeet (M Kellady)

6 Little Master (Duric)

7 Yulong Holy Praise

Margins and time: 1, hd, 2, 1, 23/4, 141/4 (1:01.10)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Conservation (Duric) *

2 Einstein's Cross (Juglall) *

3 D'Great Star (M Ewe) *

4 Brilliant One (I Amirul)

5 Asia (Boss)

6 Rory

Margins and time: Ns, shd, 53/4, 1/2, 81/2 (1:01.82)

TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)

1 Geb Warrior (Vorster) *

2 Aurora Australis (Duric) *

3 Reign (C Grylls)

4 Ball And Chain (Juglall)

Margins and time: Nk, 21/4, 3/4 (1:01.85)