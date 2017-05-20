Major Advancement fit and fresh after short spell

Smart debut winner MAJOR ADVANCEMENT is back fit and fresh from a short spell and should advance with another success in the final event at Kranji tomorrow.

The David Kok-trained three-year-old showed plenty of promise when he made no mistakes first time out on New Year's Day.

It was a victory that underscored the brown New Zealand-bred gelding as a horse with above-average ability.

After travelling a handy fifth, jockey Glen Boss asked for some effort in the straight and Major Advancement opened up in style to beat King Kong by two lengths in a Restricted Maiden event over 1,200m in a relatively good time of 1min 10.11sec.

Impressed with the ease of his victory, punters made Major Advancement the $8 favourite in his next start on Feb 10. Although he did not win, his two-length third to Royal Easter in Class 4 Div 1 was nevertheless a good showing. The winner clocked 1:10.85 for the similar 1,200m trip on turf.

There was also probably a minor hiccup, for Major Advancement was given a rest after the race. Since he resumed training, he has been very impressive.

On May 2, he won his trial with plenty in hand and, in his next trial on May 11, he finished second to the runaway Katagas but could have gone a lot closer or even win it had Boss pressed the button.

Major Advancement is now spot-on to continue from where he left off.