Major Advancement for a quick double

His debut victory on New Year's Day was full of merit.

He was still a bit green, he was badly held up but, once he saw daylight, he opened up with big-bounding strides to secure a two-length win in a Restricted Maiden event over 1,200m.

That first-up success in a quick 1min 10.11sec certainly left a good impression on many racegoers' minds.

With further improvement, MAJOR ADVANCEMENT should go on to do what his name suggests in the Lucky Last at Kranji tonight.

After all, he is in a winnable race although being re-classified in Class 4.

He is well drawn and gets in with a handy 54.5kg, 2.5kg less than what he carried in his win.

I like the way he trialled last week. He finished fourth but less than half a length behind the winner Gold Hill. Mind you, he finished with plenty in hand and could have won if his winning jockey Glen Boss wanted to. He is saved for tonight.

Tonight marks the return of newly crowned Horse of the Year DEBT COLLECTOR and the Cliff Brown-trained star galloper stands out in the $125,000 Canada Cup over 1,400m in Race 7.

Debt Collecter normally doesn't trial well but he certainly caught the eye last week, when he fired up at the finish.