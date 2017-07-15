Major Tom bounces back

Major Tom (No. 1) flashes home to take Race 3 last night.

MAJOR TOM, whose Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge dream fizzled out after sustaining some minor leg problem, came back with all guns blazing in Race 3 at Kranji last night.

The brown New Zealand-bred was developing nicely into a nice prospect for the 3YO series with a back-to-back double but was forced to go for a break after cutting his near-hind in his next start on March 31.

Under the tender loving care of trainer Mark Walker and his team, Major Tom came back good last night.

Ridden by bang-in-form apprentice R Zawari, Major Tom was second-last early.

After disputing the lead with Sing Roulette, Platoon led by a length at the 600m mark, where Major Tom started his run and circled past some runners.

Lucky Giant tackled Platoon shortly after straightening. But, in the final 200m, Zawari brought Major Tom storming home to win from the fast-finishing Lucky Justice in the Class 4 Div 1 race over 1,200m.

"He's a promising horse, but he went shin-sore and came back with debris in his trachea at his last start," said Walker.

"I just thought the rain tonight dampened the confidence a little bit. I thought he's a bit better than Class 4."

The Walker-Zawari combination also took Race 7 with THE COSMOS, who came with a sustained run to beat Premier Fighter in the Class 4 event over the Polytrack 1,000m.