Major Tom going places

Major Tom (No. 4) edges out Makanani for his second straight success at Kranji yesterday.

The improving MAJOR TOM yesterday secured a back-to-back double at Kranji and is heading for the Singapore Three-Year-old Challenge.

Trainer Mark Walker's last-start winner's chances soared after the horse he beat, Chalaza, went on to rake in two successive victories.

Although starting as the favourite, Major Tom rewarded his supporters with a nice $13 win payout.

Again ridden by jockey R Shafiq, Major Tom secured a dream run, sitting in the box-seat third behind Makanani who led from last-start winner Country Quack.

The first sectional was a slow 25.58sec, which probably threw a lot of the other runners off.

Makanani, who beat Major Tom on Jan 20, kicked clear in the straight but Shafiq pushed Major Tom to range alongside in the final 200m.

From there, the battle royal to the post began in earnest and Major Tom prevailed by a mere short head in the Novice event over 1,400m.

"It was a positive ride, he just sort of bided his time," said Walker.

"He didn't win by a margin but I think he's a horse on the way up and there's still improvement to come.

"He's a burly sort of horse. We haven't tightened the screws, so I think there's a lot of upside.''

The 2015 Singapore champion and this season's leader will not enter Major Tom in the first leg of the 3YO series, which is the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint over 1,200m on March 26.

"He'll just go to the 1,400m and 1,600m, and he'll be peaking at the right time, I think," said Walker.

The second leg is the Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic over 1,400m on April 14 and the third leg the Group 1 Singapore Guineas over 1,600m on May 14.