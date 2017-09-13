Make Absolute Miracle your value bet on Sunday

If you are looking for something with value in Sunday's Committee's Prize, you just might want to consider ABSOLUTE MIRACLE.

The five-year-old was all "go" at trackwork yesterday morning, running the 600m in 36.7sec. He had Olivier Placais on the reins.

It was an excellent piece of work by the Alwin Tan-trained runner and, if anything, it should put him right smack in the winning frame - or thereabouts.

Without a win since February, Absolute Miracle's best showing since then was a third-placed finish in a Benchmark 83 sprint over the 1,400m. That was in March.

However, his last two runs were over the untried distances of 1,800m and 2,000m. And both were "high class" races.

He finished eighth of 15 in the Emirates Singpore Derby which was won by Infantry and then crashed out in the Chairman's Trophy, won by tearaway winner Forever Young.

Until yesterday's hit-out on the training rack, Absolute Miracle gave us a glimpse of his current form when winning a trial on Sept 7.

Placais was in the saddle that day and, carrying 62kg, Absolute Miracle ran the 1,000m in a nice time of 59.92sec.

An Australian-bred, Absolute Miracle will appreciate the drop back in distance as all three of his wins have been over the shorter 1,400m. The added 200m shouldn't pose a problem.

And, with a featherweight of 50kg to carry, he could be the one flying home at the business end of things.

On the undercard, the "Novice" event is shaping up to be something to savour.

With the likes of Galileo's Approach, Ottawa and the exciting debut winner Metallocene all entered for the 1,400m sprint on the Long Course, the race will surely gets bums off seats when the field fans out for the run home.

Yesterday on the training track, we saw two other contenders throw their hats into the ring when they produced stylish workouts in separate gallops.

WHY NOT, from trainer ZL Mok's yard, had Benny Woodworth in the saddle when he ran the 600m in a smart time of 34.9sec.

It was a good piece of work from the four-year-old who, to date, has a win from just four Kranji starts.

That came in mid-June when, in a "Restricted" affair over the 1,200m on grass, he made every post a winning one, beating Redoubt by almost three-and-a-half lengths.

He will have a big say in Sunday's event but it could be asking too much for him to beat CAPTAIN JAMIE who gets in with a luxury weight of just 50kg.

Captain Jamie was taken out by Nooresh Juglall to run the 600m in 38.1sec, unextended.

When winning last time out, the Ricardo Le Grange runner smashed the opposition, coming from a spot in deep midfield to take the "Initiation" by five lengths.

That race was over the 1,400m which is the distance he will have to cover on Sunday.