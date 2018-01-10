Make Everlasting Love your banker in Race 7

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(4) TARANAKI returns from a three month rest, but is a strong form choice here.

(5) MARK TAPLEY improved last time and has Delpech again. Respect.

(1) PRINCE PONTI has three seconds in his last four, and has to leave the Maiden ranks at some point.

(2) BIG BLUE NIGHT is drawn on the paint. Big chance.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(4) BREAKING BARRIERS appears limited, but should be too strong for this weak field.

(10) MISS TRUST was green on debut, and can challenge.

(5) GYPSY QUEEN and (7) PAMUNKEY can all be considered for the minor money.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(4) MASTER SAM is up in the weights, but can win again.

(5) KAZAAR was a dominant maiden winner and will challenge.

(1) DRAGEDA must go into the novelties.

(2) AIR CHIEF MARSHAL and (11) ILLDRINKTOTHAT have upset potential.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

(11) AUTUMN RAIN found support last time. Will go close.

(12) INCOMODATION improved on turf last time.

(8) ITDAWNEDONME is never far off, and Marcus is back aboard.

(1) SECRET SERVICE and (6) TWISTER VORTEX are worth considering.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(7) QUEENIE is well drawn as she takes to the poly for first time.

(11) MADAME EXCESS had her win at this trip.

(1) UNDER THE STARS is down in class.

(9) GORGEOUS GUEST, (10) HANNAH'S ANSWER and (6) VALLANAUT also look good.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(10) EINA is holding form on poly, and is an each-way hope.

(1) HIDDEN THOUGHT was an easy maiden winner, but flopped on only previous poly try.

(3) LADY LISHA showed improvement last time. Chance.

(4) SUMMER IN THE CITY is never far off.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(11) EVERLASTING LOVE has Delpech from a good draw. Can easily win this.

(6) SHIFTING GEARS has done little wrong on this surface.

(4) JUST ONE MORE also seems in some kind of form.

(12) HEY GEORGIE GIRL is unreliable, but can place.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(3) GO WITH FLO loves the course and distance, and gets Delpech.

(2) ZADORA will be there once again.

(1) RIVER AYRE can earn at this level.

(5) TROPICAL WONDER appears best of the rest.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(2) HEART OF A LEGEND has had two good runs and looks ready to win.

(1) ALRAUNE can challenge despite draw.

(8) VICTORY TRIP loves poly and can surprise.

(7) CONTINUUM has a good record on this surface.