Make Fritz Nobis the banker in Race 7

RACE 1 (1,900M)

(1) SUAVE may have just needed his local debut. Trainer Alan Greeff has decided to try him over a much longer distance and he is expected to improve.

(2) BONUS POINT returns from a break and could place.

(3) RATSO RIZZO makes his local debut and it is interesting that Tara Laing has opted for this distance for him.

(5) HIGHLAND CAPTAIN and (6) HIGHLAND SPRING are doing well and deserve respect in this race.

RACE 2 (1,900M)

(3) TITUS got a much-deserved win last time out and will be looking to repeat that with a two-point penalty.

(7) QUID RIDES and (8) SEATTLE SWING are also in with a winning chance.

(1) LORD KATAWA is capable of earning a stake cheque.

(5) SILVER LAUREL is holding form and could prefer this longer distance.

(6) OLLIE POTS will be suited to this course and distance.

RACE 3 (1,900M)

A lot of this field ran much-improved races last time out, so any result is possible and perhaps a wide spread of runners is best for the exotic bets.

(4) SAMISH BAY, (5) MISCHIEVIOUS and (10) RETURN TO SENDER can win.

(1) ESPERA ran her best race last time out and is trying a lot further in distance.

(2) GINGER ROSE improved when trying this course and distance.

(3) MAMBA MANIA is holding form and could place.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) BONNE VEE seems to run her normal race no matter what the opposition is, so does always deserve respect.

(2) CAT IN COMMAND can win if regaining his best form.

(3) FIRE IN THE BELLY looks a much-improved sort in his new yard and can follow up on his recent victory.

(4) I WILL BE was not disgraced last time out.

(7) TREES OF GREEN has been close-up recently.

Respect (9) SHINE LIKE A STAR.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(1) BARBARELLA NIGHTS was a runaway maiden winner and must be given the utmost respect in this race.

(4) KINGSTON WARREN should run a big race from pole position draw.

(2) HERACLES has taken a liking to this surface and could finish in the money.

(3) GONE NOT FORGOTTEN is distance suited and is clearly not out of it.

(6) SAO PAULO may need further but can still run well for her new yard.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

Some improving fillies will go to the post for this race. Trainer Alan Greeff has a strong hand with debut winner (2) BOXLEY and (3) STOPTHINKINGOF ME but it is (1) PINK ROCK that might beat them both.

This Gavin Smith trained three-year-old filly has won both of her starts since joining the yard and they were on this Polytrack surface. She would prefer 1,200m though.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

Bankers look hard to come by for this race but if (2) FRITZ NOBIS can repeat his last run, then he should prove hard to oppose.

This Alan Greeff-trained colt found his best stride late when running on well behind his decent stable companion Seattle Flame. That form has stood up well enough and Fritz Nobis could win more races.

(1) ODAIBA and (3) TRULY are the two likely to chase him.

RACE 8 (1,300M)

(2) LACERTA is in good form and, from a decent-enough draw, is clearly the one to beat in this line-up.

(1) SEATTLE SOLACE returns from a break and can place if fit.

(6) MERITOCRACY is holding form but would prefer 1,200m.

(7) VANDA is jumping from the fourth box and could do better this time.

(9) FASHION SECRET has a place chance.

(10) JUST LUCKY and (11)MARIA ESTELLA are capable of running well.