Racing

Malaysia (Ipoh) trackwork

Apr 11, 2018 06:00 am

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SATURDAY

CLASS 4 - 1,200M: Drogba 41.2 . Crown Star 42.7. Yendor canter/37.8. Big Bit Coin 42. Divergent pace work. In Full Bloom pace work. Over Limits 38.4. CLASS 4 - 1,400M: Purple Rain Lady canter pace work. Luminiff Lad pace work. Alasamo canter/39. Iking canter/37.8. Bercham 39.3. Halo Inspire 37. Ultra Hero canter/37.6.

CLASS 4 - 1,200M: Bristol Diamond 40. Hun Yeang Village pace work. Right Timing barrier/36. Joyful 41.2. Multiblue Shark 38.9. Fourviere pace work. Miss Streisand canter/38.

CLASS 5 - 1,100M (STRAIGHT): Century World 38. Auspicious Star 38.3. Sir Rally 38.2. Who's The Boss 40.2. Bail Out 41.3. Golden Empire canter/41.8. Classic King 41.3. Luck Happy 41.

CLASS 5 - 1,100M (STRAIGHT): Good Lucky 44.3. Loyalty's Angel barrier/36. Super Victory 40. Aprobacion 38.4. Explosive Force 39. Uncle Glory pace work. Dubleo Beauty pace work. Butch Cassidy barrier/36.

CLASS 5 - 1,400M: Rewarding Smile pace work. Rush 37.7. Flying Winner 42.8. War Lord 37.8. Succession pace work. Whisperinthewind 38.3. Dane's Anatomy canter/pace work. Glory Age 37.9.

CLASS 5 - 1,400M: One More Achiever 39.2. Gold Coast Captain barrier/36. Great Geronimo 38.7. Deputy Law 41. Prince Islander 39.2.

Jockey Anton Marcus.
Racing

Barinois to a win in Race 4

CLASS 5 - 1,400M: Dawn Prospect canter/40. Sing Energy 41. Empire Bay 37.8. Pretty Able 39.

COSMO D - 1,000M: Always D'Great 42. My Goodness 42.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING