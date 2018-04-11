Malaysia (Ipoh) trackwork
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SATURDAY
CLASS 4 - 1,200M: Drogba 41.2 . Crown Star 42.7. Yendor canter/37.8. Big Bit Coin 42. Divergent pace work. In Full Bloom pace work. Over Limits 38.4. CLASS 4 - 1,400M: Purple Rain Lady canter pace work. Luminiff Lad pace work. Alasamo canter/39. Iking canter/37.8. Bercham 39.3. Halo Inspire 37. Ultra Hero canter/37.6.
CLASS 4 - 1,200M: Bristol Diamond 40. Hun Yeang Village pace work. Right Timing barrier/36. Joyful 41.2. Multiblue Shark 38.9. Fourviere pace work. Miss Streisand canter/38.
CLASS 5 - 1,100M (STRAIGHT): Century World 38. Auspicious Star 38.3. Sir Rally 38.2. Who's The Boss 40.2. Bail Out 41.3. Golden Empire canter/41.8. Classic King 41.3. Luck Happy 41.
CLASS 5 - 1,100M (STRAIGHT): Good Lucky 44.3. Loyalty's Angel barrier/36. Super Victory 40. Aprobacion 38.4. Explosive Force 39. Uncle Glory pace work. Dubleo Beauty pace work. Butch Cassidy barrier/36.
CLASS 5 - 1,400M: Rewarding Smile pace work. Rush 37.7. Flying Winner 42.8. War Lord 37.8. Succession pace work. Whisperinthewind 38.3. Dane's Anatomy canter/pace work. Glory Age 37.9.
CLASS 5 - 1,400M: One More Achiever 39.2. Gold Coast Captain barrier/36. Great Geronimo 38.7. Deputy Law 41. Prince Islander 39.2.
CLASS 5 - 1,400M: Dawn Prospect canter/40. Sing Energy 41. Empire Bay 37.8. Pretty Able 39.
COSMO D - 1,000M: Always D'Great 42. My Goodness 42.
