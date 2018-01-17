Malaysia trackwork

E-mail this article

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED IN KL FOR SATURDAY

Class 4 - 1,200m: Segar The Best canter/40.6. Lim's Action canter/41.8. Triple One Star canter/42. D'Great Spirit 38. El Condor canter/39.5. Condado canter/39.6. Gazoo canter/38.2.

Class 4 - 1,200m: Tilsworth Mali 41.9. Ariel 41. Platoon canter/pace work. Princess Adel 39. Totality * 37.2. Kiss Me barrier/35.4.

Class 4 - 1,200m: Commando Eclipse 40. Delta Wing 39.2. Ollie Eagle barrier/35.4. Panca Delima * 38.5.

Class 4 - 1,400m: US Dollar * pace work. Lim's Greeting canter/39.9. Mr Wolff 38.8. Catch Me Great barrier/36.

Blood Royal canter/37.2. Powerful Fighter canter/gallop. Victory Cat pace work. Grand Prince barrier/35.5. Reysha canter/41.2. Winning Star * barrier/35.7.

Class 5 - 1,200m: Charlies Missile barrier/35.7. Red Sapphire canter/41.6. Trumps Up 41.6. Salahaddin * 38.

Class 5 - 1,200m: Emperor Warrior barrier/35.7. Fiorella canter/pace work. Jet Ace * 38.7. Fox Treasure canter/41.

Class 5 - 1,400m: Mr Miura canter/40.9. Maxim Dragon * canter/39.5.

Class 5 - 1,400m: Magic Ranger * 40.3. Satellite Genius * barrier/35.7. D'Great Opulent * barrier/36.3.

Happy Amigo barrier/36.5

Class 5 - 1,700m: Lim's Battle canter/41.2. Verglatica barrier/35.4. Paterson Road 39. Flying Ahead * gallop. Mr Connery canter/41. Street Champ barrier/36.5.

Maiden - 1,200m: Dee Majulah * 40.