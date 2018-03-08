Malaysia trackwork

TUESDAY'S WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING IN IPOH ON SATURDAY

RACE 5: Luck Success * barrrier/35.2.

RACE 1: Aprobacion 39.8. Blademeister barrier/36.7. Butch Cassidy 38.8.

RACE 2: Miss Streisand 39.9.

RACE 3: Mr Dreamman 40. Valberry pace work. Thong's Jiaqing 38. Glory Kid 41.2.

RACE 4: Screaming Amiga pace work. Platinum Life trot/40. Who's The Boss trot/40.

RACE 6: Joyful barrier/35.2.

RACE 7: Carbon Copy 41.2. Luck Dragon 38.5. OD Star 37.8.

RACE 8: Charlie Came Along 41.2.

Slow work: Get The Lotski *.

RACE 9: Magical Ten 42.8. Heavenly Gift 39.9. Maxim Dragon 41.8.

YESTERDAY'S WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING IN IPOH ON SATURDAY

RACE 2: Slow work: Sing Energy, Luck Happy and Mayweather.

RACE 3: Slow work: Blazing Steed and Dubleo Beauty.

RACE 4: Slow work: D'Great Supreme, Century World, Platinum Life and Who's The Boss.

RACE 5: Slow work: Alasamo, Star Choice, William King and Idyllic Scenery.

RACE 6: Slow work: Hun Yeang Village *, Nature Is Nature and Grand Show.

RACE 7: Slow work: Carbon Copy, Gold Power, Napoleon, Jackwin, Balboa, Sharp Knight and Time To Shine.

RACE 8: Slow work: Succession, War Lord, Just Name It, My Goodness, Get The Lotski, Due Home, Charlie Came Along and Jetstar Eagle.

RACE 9: Slow work: Mr Dreyfuss, Magical Ten, Winged Foot, Banda Sea *, One More Achiever and Great Geronimo *.

RACE 10: Slow work: Miss Blanchett, Rewarding Smile, Classic King, Hun Yeang Square and We're The World.

TUESDAY'S WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED IN KL FOR SUNDAY

Elite B - 1,300m: Roselli 39.8.

Pace work: Ghost Hana *, These Streets, Russell The Crowe and The Omega Man . En Lauder and More Power */gallop

Class 4 - 1,400m: Triple One Star canter/40. Lincoln's Excuse 40.2. Rainbow Fish canter/41. Crown Star41.8.

Pace work: Beautiful Baby and Raja Mahesa.

Class 4 - 1,400m: Lim's Admiral canter/40. The Millionaire 38.7. D'Great Vulture canter/41.2. So On barrier/37. Nova Warrior canter/pace work. Platoon gallop.

Pace work: I'm Coming Baby.

Class 4 - 1,400m: Blood Royal canter/41.8. Aspen canter/41. Gallopy Swift and Lim's Battle gallop.

Class 4 - 1,400m: Lim's Greeting canter/38.8. Sand Bank 39.2. Arecibocanter/37.8. Gassur 39.2. Ready To Rock canter/40. Magical Banker 38.7.

Pace work: Raja Mahkota.

Class 5 - 1,400m: Lion City Gold canter/40. Eaglesham 37.8. Aussie Eagle canter/39.9. Uncle Polo canter/40.2. JP Regis 39.9. Ami Eleven canter/pace work.

Class 5 - 1,400m: Totality 39.2. Just Duit canter/38.7. Ghost Affair canter/39.2. Sandy Might canter/pace work.

Slow work: Twodollarmuppet *.

Class 5 - 1,400m: Goldhill Princess canter/41. Nova Spirit canter/38.2. French Vintage 38.5. Union Jac canter/40.2. Fly High 41. Full Bet 39.2.

Class 5 - 1,400m: Dee Majulah 44.2. Full Meaning 37.8. HK Dollar canter/39. Magic Ranger canter/40.1. Song Kid canter/gallop. Nova Ace gallop.

Pace work: Just Vital.

Class 5 - 1,600m: Big Motor canter/39.2. Megusto canter/39. Mr Connery canter/39. Verglatica 40. Silver Man barrier/36. Street Champ 41.8 Arlo gallop.

Maiden - 1,300m: Ding Lik 40.2. What Iff 40.8. Meizu canter/40. Lining Together canter/40.8. Major Improvement 41. D'Great Elegance canter/41. Crescendo 40.8. D'Great Magic canter/gallop.

Pace work: King Opera.