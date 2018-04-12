Malaysia trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING IN IPOH ON SATURDAY
RACE 1: Slow work: One More Achiever. Sing Express. Prince Islander.
RACE 2: Slow work: Handsome Boss H. Blademeister.
RACE 3: Slow work: Rewarding Smile. We're The World. Flying Winner. Ultimate Hero H. Whisperinthewind.
RACE 4: Slow work: Drogba. Highland Falcon. Lightning Hero. Born A Fighter. In Full Bloom.
RACE 5: Slow work: Heavenly Gift H. Auspicious Star H. Who's The Boss H. Golden Empire H.
RACE 6: Slow work: Good Lucky. Dubleo Beauty.
RACE 7: Slow work: Mr Dreyfuss H. Field Force.
RACE 8: Slow work: Robben H. Hun Yeang Village. Joyful. Fourviere H.
RACE 9: Slow work: Silver Wind.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now