Racing

Malaysia trackwork

Apr 12, 2018 12:00 am

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING IN IPOH ON SATURDAY

RACE 1: Slow work: One More Achiever. Sing Express. Prince Islander.

RACE 2: Slow work: Handsome Boss H. Blademeister.

RACE 3: Slow work: Rewarding Smile. We're The World. Flying Winner. Ultimate Hero H. Whisperinthewind.

RACE 4: Slow work: Drogba. Highland Falcon. Lightning Hero. Born A Fighter. In Full Bloom.

RACE 5: Slow work: Heavenly Gift H. Auspicious Star H. Who's The Boss H. Golden Empire H.

RACE 6: Slow work: Good Lucky. Dubleo Beauty.

RACE 7: Slow work: Mr Dreyfuss H. Field Force.

RACE 8: Slow work: Robben H. Hun Yeang Village. Joyful. Fourviere H.

RACE 9: Slow work: Silver Wind.

