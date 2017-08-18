Mamba Mania stands out

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(8) KLAWERKATE is getting closer with each run and looks ready to win.

(9) BURNING MIST was only a neck behind last time and will make a race of it.

Fellow three-year-old (10) PEPPER DUST is never too far off and can earn.

(7) TIGER STAR went close in Cape Town on debut, but that was over a year ago. Freshness could be the key to success.

(2) STRAWBERRY GIRL returned to best last time and could surprise.

RACE 2 (2,400M)

(3) MAMBA MANIA stayed on over shorter last time out and stands out in this line up.

Fellow three-year-old (5) CHAPPAQUIDDICK made big improvement when tried over ground and warrants respect.

(1) WARREN PLACE's latest outing can be ignored and he should be involved again.

(6) IRISH BRAVE and (7) THE COLOUR PURPLE are lightly raced and can improve.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) RUN FOR YOUR LIFE has been runner-up the last two occasions and now goes slightly further.

(2) ADMIRAL'S SWORD has to go in with improvement from the latest run.

(14) THE GOWN stayed on debut and can improve plenty.

(3) SWASHBUCKLER has decent form and has now been gelded. This could be the key to opening his winning account.

(4) TOMBODI is yet to place but is getting closer all the while, so deserves consideration.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(2) SEATTLE FLAME is well above average and makes a strong appeal.

(6) BATTLE CREEK went close out of the maidens and can threaten.

(7) FORT WINTER has disppointed lately but is well in on handicap.

(1) OMEGA ONSLAUGHT is always involved and cannot be ruled out.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(3) IMAGINE DRAGONS went close last time and has a drop in class, so must come into strong reckoning.

(13) AN AIR OF SUCCESS was a fluent maiden winner and could have plenty more in store.

(9) KUNGFOOFIGHTING has scored two gutsy wins in a row and should still be highly competitive.

(8) PINA had excuses last time and could produce a shock.

(2) SOUTHERN SUNSET, (10) LEIA ORGANA and (14) HELEN'S BAY have chances in a wide-open contest.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(1) DICKENSIAN was going places before a rest, but is worth watching although he is facing a testing field.

(2) CAPTAIN MAROONED has scored two easy victories so far in Port Elizabeth and is a big threat.

(5) KIFTSGATE quickened impressively to win a Novice last time and has plenty of scope for improvement.

(4) PINNACLE PEAK will do better back at sprinting.

(9) ARCTIC BLAST showed good pace on local debut but this is far stronger. Hot race.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(2) IT IS WRITTEN hasn't managed to win for quite a while but has a huge chance here.

(9) EN GEE OH was progressive before a poor latest start and has to be included.

(6) DYNASTIC POWER has never been too reliable but can surprise.

(1) TRUE MASTER is never far off them.

(4) ROAD TO INDY is far better than latest run and can surprise.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(5) RED GRANITE was doing well in Cape Town and should thrive at this weaker centre.

(2) TRINI'S COLATERAL finished strongly in feature company last time out and merits respect.

(3) PETTY OFFICER can do far better than her local debut would suggest.

(6) LET HER FLY ran on well to win latest, and gets this trip.

(10) FIRSTIMESACHARM is unreliable, but capable at best.