Man dies after being kicked by horse in England

A man has died after reportedly being kicked by a horse at one of England's best-known racecourses on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to Kempton Park following the death of a man in his 50s on Saturday evening.

It was reported the man was an employee of trainer Amanda Perrett, who had three runners at the course.

The remainder of the races at the Sunbury-on-Thames track were abandoned following the incident.

Jockey Martin Dwyer, who was riding at the fixture, told Racing UK: "Unfortunately, horses do kick out and I believe that's what happened. They have metal shoes on and if you get a kick from a horse it can be very serious.

"Horses don't mean to do it - if they feel frightened or threatened; if they feel someone is too close or something they do kick out but fortunately it is very rare.

"It is very sad."

Kempton clerk of the course Barney Clifford said doctors were called in after a person suffered "a serious injury in the stable yard".

Surrey Police said that the man was pronounced dead at the scene.