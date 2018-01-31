Marcus can win on Dunzie in Race 4

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(2) AWESOMELY TUNED has run two decent races and is likely to go close once again. Trainer Mike Miller has a good record with juveniles, particularly at this course and it is possible that (4) GREEN CAVIAR has been saved for this race. (10) SAIL INTO THE SUN can go close. (1) ADORABLE ANALIA, (7) MISS CALYPSO and (12) SWEET PRESERVE are all from the stable of trainer Gavin van Zyl, so watch the betting closely.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

An open-looking race. (4) EDGE OF GLORY is holding his form well enough to be the one to beat in this line-up over this trip. (1) DANTE'S ROCK has some fair form and is likely to contest the finish of this race. (2) GREENLIGHT GATSBY may have just needed his comeback run and clearly has a winning chance. (3) IF AND WHEN ran well on debut but has not repeated it in his two subsequent starts.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(2) VISION OF TRUST is never too far behind and this is his chance to get out of the maiden ranks. (3) FIRST MATE was a bit disappointing last time out but can be given respect. Can be coupled with Vision Of Trust for a wager on the forecast tote. (1) KING KOTINI disappointed last time out in October but has been gelded and could win if at his best and fit from that break. (4) BLUEMOONRISING and (5) HONDO are two others that hold winning chances.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(2) DUNZIE showed good improvement from his debut to win second time out and, with Anton Marcus in the irons, deserves the utmost respect. (3) SHIZAM has won twice recently on the Polytrack but has also won on the turf so must be considered. (4) GOTOLUVHER disappointed on soft going last time out so could do much better this time. (5)MAINLAND and (6) ZADORA both have winning chances.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(3) SAPPHIRE PETUNIA is clearly better than her last run would suggest and must have a big chance in this race. (5) DEEP DOWN REBEL is course and distance suited and could be regaining her best form. (2) CLASS ACT has won twice on the Polytrack this season and is better on that surface but could yet finish in the money. (11) NATIONAL AGENDA can go close. (4) SARABI is unreliable but can upset.

RACE 6 (1,950M)

(7) COYS took a while before cracking his maiden win but is improving. (4) HERO QUEST is looking for a hat-trick of wins and must be given respect. (1) ATATURK is suited to this distance and from pole position draw should run a good race. (5) STORM RULER tired late last time and is drawn badly but is not out of it. (3) CALABASH may have needed his last start and should do a lot better this time.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(10) KILMOKEA only tired late last time and could prefer this track and trip (7) PROSECO is improving and did well to win her second start. (6) ROYAL AGREE is in good form and is course and distance suited. (4) PARADE'S END may have needed her last start and could bounce back to form and is definitely one to include in those novelty bets. (5) POSTER GIRL is holding form and deserves some respect. (9) TWICE AS SMART always gives of her best and could place.